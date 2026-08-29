The Kerala Lottery result for the Karunya KR-766 draw on Saturday, August 29, 2026, is currently awaited. The draw is scheduled for 3 PM, with a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Following the event in Thiruvananthapuram, the official winning numbers will be published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The KeralaLottery Result for Saturday, August 29, 2026, is eagerly awaited by lottery ticket holders across the state. Today's draw is the Karunya KR-766 lottery, and the winning numbers have not yet been announced. The draw is scheduled to take place at 3 PM, after which the results will be published for ticket holders to check.

The Karunya weekly lottery is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department every Saturday. For today's KR-766 draw, participants are waiting for the winning numbers, including the first-prize winner and other prize categories. The first prize carries a massive Rs 1 crore, making it the biggest attraction of the draw.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (28/08/2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-67 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner

Karunya KR-766 Draw Time And Prize Details

The Karunya KR-766 draw is scheduled at 3 PM on Saturday, August 29. The draw is being conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The official results are expected to be made available after the draw.

The prize structure includes a Rs 1 crore first prize, along with substantial second- and third-prize amounts. Consolation prizes and several lower-tier prizes are also available for eligible winning tickets.

As the results are yet to be announced, ticket holders should avoid relying on unverified numbers circulating online or on social media. The winning numbers should be checked against the official result published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Where To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?

Once the Karunya KR-766 draw is completed, the winning numbers will be updated. Participants should keep their tickets ready and verify every digit carefully when the result is published.

The official Kerala Lottery result should be treated as the final authority. Winners are also required to verify their tickets against the official government result and follow the prescribed procedure to claim their prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 27): Karunya Plus KN-638 Prize; Rs 1 Cr Goes To PS 320327 | Check complete Winner List