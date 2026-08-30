Rajasthan News | NEET-PG 2026 Exam Chaos | Technical Glitches Trigger PROTEST at Jaipur Centre

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Rajasthan News

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Aug 30 2026, 03:18 PM IST
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NEET-PG 2026 candidates protested at an examination centre in Sitapura, Jaipur, alleging repeated system crashes and technical disruptions during the exam. Candidate Vishnu Sharma claimed the system shut down multiple times, disrupting the test. Protesters demanded cancellation and nationwide re-conduct of the examination, citing serious concerns over fairness.

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