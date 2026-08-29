Ravi Teja’s Irumudi has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India within eight days. Check its language-wise performance and impressive worldwide box-office run.

Irumudi has reached another big success at the box office with their latest release. Irumudi has grossed over ₹100 crore in India net collections and this success is helping its theatrical run as it is now entering into its second weekend of its release.

Irumudi Hits ₹100 Crore In India

As per recent box office numbers, Irumudi has grossed over ₹100 crore in India net collections on its eighth day of run. Thanks to its consistent performance in the first week that has helped it cross this number without depending only on its initial weekend collections.

The movie’s second Friday collection has also performed very good as its collection numbers have risen up to 40.6% as compared to the previous day.

Language-Based Collection: Telugu Is Leading

Looking at the language-based numbers makes the movie’s performance even more apparent. For instance, the Telugu language movie has helped in earning an amount of ₹101.64 crore in the total India net collection, whereas the Tamil language movie has earned ₹0.21 crore.

In the Day 8 period, the Telugu language movie made a net collection of ₹9.69 crore, whereas the Tamil language movie has brought an amount of ₹0.01 crore.

Worldwide Collection of Irumudi

In addition, the film has been performing well in foreign countries. The box office collection in India is ₹118.20 crore, whereas the overseas collection has touched ₹18.50 crore.

This brings the total gross collection of Irumudi to ₹136.70 crore.

Second Weekend Performance Of Irumudi

After achieving the milestone of ₹100 Crore India net collection, now the focus would be on how well Irumudi would perform in the second weekend. This can certainly help the film earn good amount of revenue along with extending its theatrical journey.

For now, the milestone is enough to say that Irumudi has become one of Ravi Teja's box office successes. The response of viewers would decide the future of Irumudi's theatrical journey.

Irumudi Box Office Collection: Day 8 Numbers At A Glance