Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rains To Return After Dry Spell
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may receive rainfall on August 29 after several dry days. North Andhra could see thunderstorms, while Telangana is likely to get scattered showers.
Rains Likely To Return After Several Dry Days
The Telugu states received good rainfall last week, but the past four to five days have remained largely dry. The prolonged dry spell has raised concerns among residents and farmers. The latest weather forecast, however, brings relief, with the weather department predicting a return of rainfall.
Low-Pressure System Likely Over Bay Of Bengal
A surface circulation is currently active and is likely to develop into a low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and North Odisha on Saturday, August 29. The APSDMA has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam. Other North Andhra districts may receive scattered light showers.
Telangana To Receive Moderate Rainfall
Telangana is expected to receive moderate rainfall on Saturday, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre. Scattered showers are likely in Adilabad, Komram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Kamareddy, Medak and Sangareddy.
Hyderabad, along with Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy, may also receive scattered showers. While the daytime weather is expected to remain mostly dry, rainfall could begin during the evening or night. The department has clarified that heavy rainfall is not expected.
Telangana Rain Deficit May Worsen In September
Telangana continues to face a significant rainfall deficit. Weather expert ‘Telangana Weatherman’ has warned that the impact of El Niño could become more severe in the coming days. He said rainfall may decline considerably by the end of August, with North and East Telangana likely to receive light to moderate showers while other areas remain mostly dry or receive only light drizzle.
The rainfall deficit could continue into the first week of September and possibly beyond. As temperatures rise, sultry conditions are expected over the next 10 days. The expert has predicted that Telangana's rainfall deficit could cross 20%, while Hyderabad's deficit may exceed 25% by early September. He has advised residents to conserve water and plan accordingly.
Better Rain Chances Expected On August 29
According to the Telangana Weatherman, Saturday's weather situation should be slightly better than the previous few days, with an increased possibility of rainfall. Some districts could receive good rain during the afternoon or night.
Moderate rainfall is expected in parts of North-East and West Telangana, including Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Rangareddy, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Mahbubnagar, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam. Other districts may experience scattered showers.
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