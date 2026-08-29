Telangana is expected to receive moderate rainfall on Saturday, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre. Scattered showers are likely in Adilabad, Komram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Kamareddy, Medak and Sangareddy.

Hyderabad, along with Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy, may also receive scattered showers. While the daytime weather is expected to remain mostly dry, rainfall could begin during the evening or night. The department has clarified that heavy rainfall is not expected.