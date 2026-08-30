BREAKING: Nepal Flood Fury | Trishuli River Surges | Kathmandu–Pokhara Highway BLOCKED | World News

Nepal is facing another alarming flood situation as water levels in the Trishuli River continue to rise following the devastating floods in Rasuwa. Four houses were swept away in Chiraudi, Galchhi Rural Municipality-4 of Dhading, with no casualties reported. A section of the vital Prithvi Highway has also been cut off after the Trishuli River eroded the road at Krishnabhir in Dhading, disrupting the Kathmandu–Pokhara route. Authorities have urged people living along riverbanks to remain on high alert as the threat of further flooding and landslides continues.