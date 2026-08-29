On August 29, 2026, petrol and diesel prices in India's major cities remained unchanged. This stability occurred despite a sharp weekly decline in international crude oil prices, which fell over 4% due to expectations of improved global supply. State-run oil companies did not pass on the benefit to consumers.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Saturday, August 29, 2026, despite a sharp weekly decline in international crude oil prices. State-run oil marketing companies kept domestic fuel rates steady, offering no immediate relief or additional burden to consumers at the pumps.

Crude oil prices ended lower on Friday. Brent crude settled at $89.31 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $83.40 a barrel. Over the week, Brent declined 5.4%, while WTI fell 4.2% amid expectations that oil supplies could improve.

Among the major cities, Hyderabad has the highest petrol price at Rs 115.69 per litre, followed by Kolkata at Rs 113.51 and Mumbai at Rs 111.21. For diesel, Hyderabad again records the highest rate among the listed cities at Rs 103.82 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: City-Wise Rates

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Note: Fuel prices are subject to change and may vary based on local taxes and other factors.

Why Fuel Prices Vary

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are influenced by several factors beyond international crude oil movements. These include the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes and dealer margins, among other considerations. Consequently, retail fuel prices differ from one state and city to another.

The latest stability comes despite easing global supply concerns. Expectations of improved oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, along with diplomatic efforts involving Iran and Oman, have helped reduce immediate fears of prolonged supply disruptions.