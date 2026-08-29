Toxic Box Office Collection Day 3: Yash’s film earns Rs 152.95 crore net and Rs 182.61 crore gross in India in early Friday estimates. Check the latest Day 3 box-office update.

The eagerly awaited Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups has made it to the ₹150 crore mark in India within just three days of its theatrical release. But the Day 3 early numbers indicate that there is a slowdown in the movie's theatrical run when compared to its huge opening.

The Geetu Mohandas directorial hit the big screens on 26th August and managed a great opening before seeing a big decline on the very next day. The latest early trend gives us an insight into the performance of the movie on Friday.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 3

Toxic has collected approximately ₹14.20 crore net in India by 6:15 PM on Day 3 and ₹26.6 crore by 10 PM.

Thus, the net collections of the film in India have gone up to approximately ₹165.35 crore and the gross collections have reached around ₹182.61 crore in India.

These are the early numbers of Day 3 so there could be more collection on Friday.

Hindi Version Leading On Day 3

The Hindi version of the movie is doing well. As per the reported update, Toxic's Hindi version had made about ₹10.19 crore, while its Kannada version had grossed ₹2.46 crore on Day 3.

Will Toxic Perform Well During The Weekend?

With Friday numbers yet to arrive, the weekend may prove crucial for the movie. Yash-starrer Toxic has already crossed ₹182 crore net in India and Hits ₹221 Crore Worldwide but needs to maintain its performance.

Note: Day 3 figures mentioned above are early estimates and may change after the final box-office update.

Regarding the Movie “Toxic : A fairy tale for grown-ups”

“Toxic : A fairy tale for grown-ups” is a movie based on the life of gangster. The movie is directed by Geetu Mohandas, where Yash plays dual roles. Other stars cast of this movie include Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. This movie is set in a period, and it talks about the rise of a powerful gangster and all the difficulties around his life.