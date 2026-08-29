On August 29, 2026, gold and silver prices in India exhibit volatility following recent declines influenced by global market conditions. In major cities, 24-karat gold is priced around Rs 1,61,200 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold is near Rs 1,47,800. Silver is trading at approximately Rs 2,54,900 per kilogram.

Gold and silver prices remain in focus on Saturday, August 29, 2026, as investors and buyers track movements in the domestic bullion market. Gold prices have witnessed volatility in recent sessions, while silver has also seen fluctuations amid changing global market conditions. Recent reports said gold prices fell for several consecutive sessions, while silver also declined ahead of closely watched US Federal Reserve developments.

For consumers planning to buy jewellery or bullion today, 22-karat and 24-karat gold prices remain key indicators. While 24K gold represents the highest purity commonly quoted in the retail market, 22K gold is widely preferred for jewellery because its composition makes it more durable.

Gold, Silver Rates Today

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,47,860 Rs 1,61,290 Rs 2,54,900 Mumbai Rs 1,47,710 Rs 1,61,140 Rs 2,54,900 Kolkata Rs 1,47,710 Rs 1,61,140 Rs 2,54,900 Chennai Rs 1,48,010 Rs 1,61,470 Rs 2,54,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,47,710 Rs 1,61,140 Rs 2,54,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,47,710 Rs 1,61,140 Rs 2,54,900

Among these major cities, Chennai records the highest 24K gold rate at Rs 1,61,470 per 10 grams, while its 22K gold price stands at Rs 1,48,010. Chennai and Hyderabad also have the highest silver rate in this comparison at Rs 2,64,900 per kg.

Gold and silver rates can vary between cities because of local taxes, transportation costs, bullion-market conditions and other regional factors. The final price paid by jewellery buyers can also be higher because of GST, making charges and other applicable costs.

Buyers should therefore check the latest rate with their jeweller before making a purchase, particularly when buying high-value jewellery or bullion.