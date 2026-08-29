Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Gusty Winds Likely; Yellow Alert In South Bengal
Kolkata is likely to remain cloudy on Saturday, with light to moderate rain and gusty winds expected through the day. Temperatures may range between 28°C and 34°C. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several South Bengal districts.
Monsoon Rain Continues Despite Weakened Low-Pressure System
It may be the month of Bhadra, but the rain shows no signs of stopping. Scattered showers were also recorded on Rakhi Purnima. Although the low-pressure system has weakened, a monsoon trough remains active over Digha and extends towards the northeast Bay of Bengal, contributing to the continued rainfall.
Cloudy Morning, Humid Conditions Expected
The weather office has forecast cloudy skies from the morning, accompanied by hot and humid conditions. Light to moderate rain is likely during the afternoon or evening. Residents can expect limited sunshine as monsoon conditions continue to dominate the city.
Kolkata May See Gusty Winds And Rain
Kolkata could experience gusty winds along with rainfall today. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 28°C. The combination of humidity, clouds and intermittent rain is expected to keep conditions uncomfortable.
Yellow Alert For Several South Bengal Districts
Saturday is expected to remain mostly cloudy across South Bengal, with only brief spells of sunshine. The Met department has warned of heavy rainfall in districts including Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas.
North Bengal To Get Light To Moderate Showers
North Bengal is not expected to receive heavy rainfall, but light to moderate showers are likely in several districts. Gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph may accompany the rain. Scattered rainfall is also expected across parts of the region.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.