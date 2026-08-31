Kyrgyzstan | PM Modi Gets GRAND Welcome In Bishkek | World News | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm and enthusiastic welcome from members of the Indian community in Bishkek during his visit to Kyrgyzstan. Visuals from the hotel show Indian nationals greeting the Prime Minister as he begins his engagements in the Central Asian nation. Watch the warm reception and key visuals from PM Modi’s Kyrgyzstan visit.00:00 — PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome in Bishkek01:35 — Indian Community Greets PM Modi in Kyrgyzstan02:10 — Warm Reception Marks PM Modi’s Kyrgyzstan Visit