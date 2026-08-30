Nepal Flood Disaster TOP ANGLE VIEW | Trishuli River Swells | World News

Nepal Flood Disaster TOP ANGLE VIEW
A top-angle view of the Trishuli River in Nepal captures the aftermath of the devastating flash floods and mudslides that tore through the region. The Trishuli river system was among the areas hit by the massive surge of water, mud and debris, with communities and infrastructure suffering extensive damage.As Nepal remains on alert for fresh flooding, these aerial visuals show the scale of destruction along the river and surrounding areas.
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