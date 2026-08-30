Nepal Floods: Army Rescue 460 People | Trishuli Flash Flood Horror | World News

Nepal Floods: Army Rescue 460 People
Nepal Army continues massive rescue operations in Trishuli after sudden flash floods triggered widespread panic and destruction. 418 Nepalese nationals and 42 Chinese citizens have reportedly been rescued. Among those saved was Bihar’s Ganesh Thakur, who survived the disaster with his seven family members.
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