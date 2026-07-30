German Ambassador BACKS PM Modi's Peace Message
Germany's Ambassador Philipp Ackermann praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's peace messaging on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying it 'resonates in Europe, but not in Russia.' The envoy noted that PM Modi's call for peace aligns with European values but added that Russia has not shown serious willingness to negotiate, making meaningful progress difficult.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
04:44
Now Playing
04:05
Now Playing
03:11
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing