The weather in Galle is expected to remain warm and humid, with daytime temperatures hovering around 29°C to 30°C and nighttime temperatures likely to stay between 26°C and 27°C. Humidity levels could remain high at around 75% to 80%, making conditions challenging for players.

The region may also experience cloudy spells and scattered showers accompanied by thunderstorms. The chance of rain is estimated at around 35% to 50%, with showers more likely during the afternoon. While the morning could begin with overcast conditions, rain may develop later in the day.

For a cricket match, even short spells of rain could affect the schedule and force teams to adjust their plans.

How Weather Could Affect the Pitch and Bowlers

Galle's pitch is traditionally known for assisting spin bowling, particularly as a match progresses. However, overcast skies and high humidity could give fast bowlers some early assistance, especially through movement in the air.

If rain interrupts play, moisture could remain on the surface after the covers are removed. This may initially make conditions more favourable for seamers, while the pitch could gradually return to its traditional spin-friendly character as the game progresses.

The weather could therefore make the opening stages particularly interesting, with captains potentially having to consider the conditions when deciding whether to bat or bowl first.

Galle Stadium's Drainage and Chances of Resuming Play

Galle International Stadium has a well-equipped drainage system designed to help ground staff prepare the outfield after rain. The playing area can also be covered quickly when showers approach, helping protect the pitch from excessive moisture.

A rain forecast does not necessarily mean an entire day's play will be lost. Coastal weather in Galle can change quickly, with showers sometimes passing through within a relatively short period. If the rain remains intermittent, ground staff may be able to clear the covers and prepare the field for play.

For India and Sri Lanka, the key factor will therefore be not just the possibility of rain, but also its timing and duration. If showers arrive during crucial sessions, they could directly affect the momentum and strategy of the match.