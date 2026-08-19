The Nagaland State Lottery has announced the results for its Dear Spark Wednesday weekly draw of August 19, 2026. The lottery featured a grand prize of Rs 1 crore, with numerous other winners in second, third, fourth, and fifth prize categories.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery results for August 19, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 66B 57799 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 66B 57799

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 57799 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 00602, 09739, 28339, 49469, 56633, 57978, 64375, 66021, 67748, 71162

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0730, 1762, 2156, 2755, 3777, 5196, 6495, 7290, 7335, 9828

4th Prize – Rs 250: 1822, 2293, 3352, 3896, 4807, 5698, 7083, 7141, 7959, 9591

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0042, 0110, 0125, 0189, 0224, 0284, 0340, 0409, 0433, 0479, 0531, 0597, 0636, 0733, 0866, 0910, 0934, 1131, 1190, 1231, 1638, 1873, 1884, 1991, 1992, 1999, 2053, 2190, 2214, 2220, 2275, 2280, 2368, 2371, 2467, 2507, 2608, 2625, 2802, 2855, 2991, 3426, 3545, 3596, 3718, 3754, 3820, 3996, 4362, 4536, 4643, 4667, 4908, 4929, 5038, 5178, 5375, 5390, 5553, 5619, 5843, 5968, 6000, 6077, 6107, 6144, 6355, 6420, 6505, 6525, 6536, 6597, 6600, 6708, 6775, 6930, 7027, 7074, 7108, 7201, 7590, 7727, 7806, 7812, 7825, 7833, 7876, 7969, 8321, 8354, 8541, 8869, 8909, 8992, 9042, 9439, 9596, 9649, 9732, 9741, 9899

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Wednesday Weekly Lottery sheet dated August 19, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.