The Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-66 draw is scheduled for August 19, 2026, with official results pending. Participants are advised to keep their tickets safe and await the formal announcement. It is important to ignore unverified numbers from unofficial sources like social media.

The KeralaLottery Dhanalekshmi DL-66 draw is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, 2026, with lottery participants eagerly waiting for the winning numbers. The official results are yet to be announced, and this live update will provide the latest information once the draw is completed and the results are officially released.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery is part of Kerala's popular state lottery programme, which attracts participants across the state. Ticket holders are advised to keep their DL-66 tickets safely available and verify the winning numbers carefully after the results are announced.

The draw is expected to take place at the designated time, after which the winning numbers will be published through official Kerala Lottery channels. Until the announcement is made, any numbers circulating on social media or other unofficial platforms should not be treated as confirmed results.

Once available, participants should check the complete Dhanalekshmi DL-66 result, including the first-prize winning number and other prize-winning numbers. The result may also include different prize categories and consolation prizes, depending on the official draw announcement.

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Lottery winners should preserve their original tickets and follow the Kerala State Lotteries' instructions for claiming prizes. Participants should also verify the printed ticket number, series and other details before claiming any prize.

What Ticket Holders Should Check

After the Dhanalekshmi DL-66 draw, ticket holders should carefully compare their ticket number and series with the officially published results. It is important to check all prize categories rather than looking only for the first-prize number, as winning tickets may appear across different prize tiers.

Dhanalekshmi DL-66 Result Update

The winning numbers will be published as soon as the official draw results are announced. Until then, participants are advised to wait for the confirmed results and avoid relying on unverified numbers shared through social media or unofficial sources.

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