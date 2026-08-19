Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Wednesday Storms Forecast Issued For THESE Places
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The Alipore Met department has forecast scattered thunderstorms across the state for Wednesday. Even though the low-pressure system has moved on, the sticky, uncomfortable heat will continue because of high humidity
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Weather Update
The bad weather spell started on Monday with non-stop rain across Bengal. While the downpour eased up a bit on Tuesday, the muggy heat didn't go anywhere, making things difficult for everyone.
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Rain Spell
The rain spell continues into Wednesday, August 19, after a wet Monday and Tuesday. The Alipore Met Office predicts scattered thunderstorms for West Bengal today. Even with the low-pressure system gone, they expect storms and rain across the state, especially in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas.
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Wednesday Forecast
According to Met office sources, the sky will stay mostly cloudy all through Wednesday. Thunderclouds are expected to form between morning and evening, which could make the rain more intense. Basically, expect scattered showers all day long.
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Humidity
The Alipore Met Office has forecast that there will be no immediate relief from the heat and discomfort. With relative humidity at 81%, the weather will feel very sticky and sultry, even when it's not raining.
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Districts
Scattered rain is expected today in several districts, including West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Kolkata, Howrah, North & South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, and Nadia. In Kolkata, the maximum temperature will be around 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 27 degrees.
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North Bengal
The rough weather is not letting up in North Bengal. The rain will continue today, with heavy showers expected in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar.
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