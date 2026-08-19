The box office clash between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 took an interesting turn on Day 5. While Emraan Hashmi’s film crossed Rs 100 crore, Sunny Deol’s movie recorded stronger growth.

The box office clash between Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 continued to draw attention on Day 5. Both films, which released on Independence Day, witnessed a slowdown during the weekdays. However, Awarapan 2 maintained a massive lead in overall collections, while Batwara 1947 recorded better growth on Tuesday.

Awarapan 2 Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Awarapan 2 earned around Rs 9.75 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its five-day domestic collection to Rs 100.75 crore. The film witnessed a 5.4% jump compared to its Monday collection of Rs 9.25 crore.

The Emraan Hashmi starrer recorded an India gross collection of around Rs 120.33 crore. With Rs 23.80 crore gross from overseas markets, the film has now earned Rs 144.13 crore worldwide in five days.

Batwara 1947 Records Better Growth

Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 collected approximately Rs 2.25 crore net in India on Day 5. The film had earned Rs 2 crore on Monday, registering a growth of around 12.5% on Tuesday.

The Sunny Deol starrer has collected Rs 30.75 crore net in India over five days. Its domestic gross stands at Rs 36.54 crore, while the overseas gross collection has reached around Rs 6.75 crore. The film's worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 43.29 crore.

Awarapan 2 Leads the Box Office Clash

In terms of overall box office numbers, Awarapan 2 is clearly ahead of Batwara 1947. Emraan Hashmi’s film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India, while Sunny Deol’s movie is yet to reach the Rs 40 crore net milestone.

However, Batwara 1947 has shown stronger growth on the fifth day. With both films entering the crucial first-weekend phase, it remains to be seen whether Sunny Deol’s movie can maintain its momentum or if Awarapan 2 will continue its dominant run at the box office.