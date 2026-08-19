The Nagaland State Lottery announced the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery results for August 19, 2026. Ticket number 50K 73079 won the first prize of Rs 1 crore. Numerous other winners secured prizes across consolation, second, third, fourth, and fifth categories.

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery results for August 19, 2026, have been announced, bringing excitement to lottery participants waiting for the 8 PM's winning numbers. The weekly draw featured a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other prizes across different categories.

The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner, with participants keen to check whether their tickets had secured a share of the prize pool. The winning ticket number for the Rs 1 crore first prize was 50K 73079.

Besides the top prize, the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday results include winners in the second, third, fourth and fifth prize categories. Lottery buyers can check the complete results and match their ticket numbers against the officially announced winning numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 50K 73079

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 73039 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 06523, 27500, 28071, 50240, 51587, 60423, 61975, 82513, 96286, 98125

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 3436, 3743, 3893, 4214, 7744, 8090, 8521, 8647, 9997, 9999

4th Prize – Rs 250: 2669, 3055, 3059, 3656, 4987, 6512, 6747, 6946, 7433, 9904

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0157, 0181, 0550, 0600, 0622, 0766, 0838, 0848, 0940, 1076, 1255, 1294, 1373, 1418, 1504, 1894, 2131, 2151, 2335, 2469, 2517, 2550, 2724, 2803, 3220, 3273, 3397, 3530, 3616, 3659, 3755, 3844, 3845, 4355, 4415, 4451, 4580, 4585, 4748, 4758, 4799, 4890, 5059, 5101, 5116, 5150, 5212, 5257, 5318, 5474, 5639, 5645, 5686, 5715, 5730, 5906, 5934, 6004, 6095, 6111, 6239, 6587, 6657, 6669, 6708, 6994, 7110, 7174, 7186, 7193, 7302, 7372, 7407, 7784, 7822, 7987, 7995, 8034, 8055, 8064, 8174, 8198, 8209, 8217, 8227, 8512, 8696, 8709, 8762, 9121, 9127, 9212, 9223, 9340, 9472, 9517, 9535, 9665, 9684, 9723, 9774

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Wednesday Weekly Lottery sheet dated August 19, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.