On August 19, 2026, petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities remained unchanged despite international crude oil prices reaching a three-week high. Brent crude surpassed $91 per barrel due to supply disruption fears and geopolitical uncertainty.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, even as international crude oil prices climbed to their highest levels in more than three weeks. Brent crude moved above the $91-a-barrel mark, while West Texas Intermediate crude also posted gains, raising fresh concerns about the impact of higher oil prices on the global economy.

Brent crude touched $91.02 per barrel, rising 0.17% from its previous close, while West Texas Intermediate settled at $84.94 per barrel, up 0.52%. The rise in crude prices came amid worries about prolonged disruptions to oil supplies, fading hopes of a US-Iran peace agreement and continuing uncertainty over shipping traffic through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Sustained high crude prices can also add to global inflation pressures and increase borrowing costs.

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Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: City-Wise Rates on August 19, 2026

City Petrol Price (per litre) Diesel Price (per litre)

Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20

Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82

Mumbai Rs 111.18 Rs 97.83

Chennai Rs 108.01 Rs 99.66

Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.58

Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80

Higher international crude prices did not result in any immediate revision in domestic fuel prices. Petrol and diesel rates are determined by oil marketing companies and can remain unchanged despite fluctuations in global crude. Taxes, refining costs and currency movements are among the key factors that influence retail fuel prices in India.

While global oil prices remain under pressure from geopolitical and supply concerns, domestic consumers may not see an immediate change in petrol and diesel prices. Motorists are advised to check the latest city-wise rates before refuelling, as retail prices can vary across locations.

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