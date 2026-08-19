Gold and silver prices in India remained elevated on August 19, 2026. Over the past year, gold has surged by 55.30%, with 24K gold trading at approximately Rs 1,54,570 per 10 grams. Silver experienced an even more significant rally, rising 104.78% to about Rs 2,32,280 per kg.

Gold and silver prices remained at elevated levels in India on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, with rates showing only limited movement in early trade. Investors and jewellery buyers continued to track precious metal prices closely as both gold and silver remained significantly higher than their levels a year ago.

According to the latest data available at 6:25 am, the India-level price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,54,570 per 10 grams, while 22K gold was priced at Rs 1,41,689 per 10 grams. Gold prices have surged 55.30% over the past year, underlining the strong rally in the precious metal.

Silver prices also remained sharply higher compared with last year. Silver 999 Fine was quoted at Rs 2,32,280 per kg at the India level, while Silver 925 Sterling stood at Rs 2,15,784 per kg. The price of silver has rallied 104.78% over the past year, compared with Rs 1,13,920 per kg on August 19, 2025.

Gold and Silver Rates Today: City-Wise Prices on August 19, 2026

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver 999 Fine (1 kg)

Mumbai Rs 1,54,290 Rs 1,41,433 Rs 2,32,860

Delhi Rs 1,54,030 Rs 1,41,494 Rs 2,32,460

Chennai Rs 1,54,740 Rs 1,41,845 Rs 2,33,540

Kolkata Rs 1,54,090 Rs 1,41,249 Rs 2,32,550

Bengaluru Rs 1,54,420 Rs 1,41,552 Rs 2,33,040

Hyderabad Rs 1,54,540 Rs 1,41,662 Rs 2,33,230

Gold and silver rates can vary between cities due to local demand and market conditions. Buyers should also note that jewellery prices may include additional making charges, wastage and applicable taxes. The rates should therefore be checked with jewellers before making a final purchase.