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Wind and rain warning for coastal areas in AP

Andhra Pradesh will also see more rain in the coming days. From the night of August 18 to the morning of August 20, a few places in North Coastal Andhra, Yanam, and South Coastal regions will get light to moderate rain or thundershowers. The Amaravati Met Centre has warned about possible lightning and thunderstorms. At the same time, strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph are also likely. From August 20 to 23, some parts of North Coastal, South Coastal, and Rayalaseema areas can expect light to moderate rain with gusty winds.