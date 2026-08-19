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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm To Hit Strong Winds; Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD has issued a rain alert for the Telugu states. Officials are saying that heavy rains are on the way. Northern Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh can expect thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds
Special warning for 11 districts in Telangana
The weather office says some parts of Telangana will get rain until August 20. Strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph are also expected. Officials have issued a special alert for 11 districts: Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu. These areas might see thunderstorms and lightning. People should stay away from trees, electric poles, and weak buildings during the windy weather.
Rains may continue after August 20
Wind and rain warning for coastal areas in AP
What will the weather be like from August 23?
What should people and farmers do?
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