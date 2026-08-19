The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-66 Lottery Result has been announced. Participants can now check their ticket numbers against the official winning list, which includes multiple prize categories. Winners are advised to carefully verify their ticket details with the official announcement.

The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-66 Lottery Result 2026 has been announced. The much-awaited results were released after the scheduled lottery draw, giving participants a chance to check whether their tickets have won one of the prizes on offer. The Dhanalekshmi lottery is part of the Kerala State Lotteries programme and attracts participants from across the state.

Ticket holders can now check the Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-66 result and compare their ticket numbers with the officially announced winning numbers. The result includes winning tickets across different prize categories, with the top prize being the biggest attraction for participants. Winners are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers, series and other details against the official result.

Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-66 Lottery Result Today (August 19): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-66 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – DN635866

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 635866

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - DO596714

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - DP318075

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0270, 0702, 0908, 1445, 1807, 2048, 3573, 3702, 4486, 4793, 5233, 5311, 5405, 6238, 6754, 7577, 8201, 8318, 9010

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 2623, 3817, 7902, 8787, 9560, 9702

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0106, 0504, 1010, 1383, 2189, 2241, 2622, 2623, 2802, 3383, 3663, 3878, 4686, 4792, 5231, 5413, 5616, 6333, 6369, 6401, 6496, 7270, 8217, 8289, 9895

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0128, 0133, 0242, 0318, 0438, 0903, 1364, 1427, 1572, 1592, 1610, 1706, 1763, 2087, 2215, 2677, 2687, 2838, 3040, 3250, 3268, 3354, 3527, 3553, 3602, 3850, 3887, 4499, 4564, 4599, 4707, 4830, 5009, 5165, 5177, 5324, 5360, 5384, 5409, 5447, 5535, 5569, 5593, 5703, 6044, 6221, 6455, 6500, 6541, 6596, 6883, 6959, 7222, 7370, 7391, 7562, 7687, 7753, 7802, 8157, 8187, 8244, 8265, 8300, 8433, 8540, 8696, 8744, 8945, 8988, 9125, 9526, 9562, 9794, 9803, 9868

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0102, 0369, 0393, 0757, 0766, 0861, 0926, 1083, 1095, 1245, 1316, 1355, 1371, 1510, 1633, 2098, 2112, 2117, 2138, 2179, 2186, 2318, 2612, 2675, 2907, 3050, 3248, 3285, 3292, 3334, 3339, 3344, 3484, 3607, 3806, 3866, 3969, 4150, 4184, 4430, 4572, 4673, 4765, 4805, 4820, 4961, 5047, 5093, 5194, 5211, 5345, 5349, 5550, 5671, 5915, 6059, 6085, 6105, 6343, 6396, 6404, 6466, 6492, 6560, 6731, 6784, 6826, 6897, 6971, 7266, 7354, 7390, 7653, 7654, 7747, 7793, 7865, 7876, 7962, 8190, 8237, 8245, 8347, 8358, 8475, 8491, 8777, 8825, 8831, 8866, 9119, 9126, 9371, 9401, 9663, 9943

9th Prize: Rs 100 - TBA

Participants should keep their original lottery tickets safely and verify every detail before making a claim. Any mismatch in the ticket number, series or other required information should be checked carefully against the official result notification.

Kerala State Lotteries conducts regular lottery draws under different schemes, offering participants opportunities to win prizes across multiple categories. The Dhanalekshmi lottery is among the popular draws followed by lottery enthusiasts in Kerala.

Those who find their ticket numbers among the winning entries should follow the prescribed claim process and submit the original ticket within the stipulated period. Winners may also need to complete the required verification and documentation before receiving their prize money.

Readers are advised to rely on the official Kerala lottery result announcement for final confirmation. The winning numbers published here can be used for quick reference, but participants should cross-check their tickets with the official result document before claiming any prize.

The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-66 Lottery Result 2026 is therefore an important update for all ticket holders awaiting the outcome of today’s draw.

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