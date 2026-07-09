WWE Rumor Roundup: CM Punk's SummerSlam Plan, WWE Signings & Jack Perry Update | Sports

Backstage rumors ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2026 suggest major plans for CM Punk, fresh WWE signings and evolving championship storylines. Jack Perry's future has also grabbed attention, while reports hint at surprise returns, creative twists and blockbuster matches. None of the reports have been officially confirmed by WWE.In this video:0:00 CM Punk's SummerSlam Plans & Biggest WWE Rumors2:04 WWE Signings, Surprise Returns & Championship Plans4:21 Jack Perry Update, WWE vs AEW & Final Rumor Roundup

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