A video showing a heated argument between neighbours in Ghaziabad's Shastri Nagar has gone viral. The dispute reportedly began after someone allegedly threw stones at dogs. During the argument, a 32-year-old man is heard claiming his house is worth Rs 7 crore and saying he could pay the police. No police complaint has been filed so far.

A heated argument between two neighbouring families in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh has gone viral after a video showed a man making angry remarks about his wealth and allegedly claiming that he could pay off the police. The incident took place in Shastri Nagar in the Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad, Dainik Bhaskar reported. According to available details, the argument started after dogs were allegedly hit with stones.

Trigger Warning: Videos below contain strong language. Viewers discretion is advised.

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The video shows a 32-year-old man arguing with a woman who appears to be his neighbour. During the heated exchange, the man is heard talking about his house being worth Rs 7 crore and making a remark about putting money in the police's mouth. The woman can be heard responding that she would deal with the matter.

Dogs were reportedly hit

According to the account circulating online, the disagreement began after someone allegedly threw stones at dogs.

During the argument, another neighbour appears to ask what had happened. The man reportedly responds by asking why "our dog" was hit.

The exchange then becomes heated, with the man allegedly using abusive language and making remarks about his wealth.

The video does not, by itself, establish the full circumstances that led to the argument. It is also unclear from the footage whether the dogs involved were owned pets or stray animals.

The video has now spread widely on social media, with many viewers criticising the man's behaviour and the way he allegedly spoke about his wealth and the police.

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Social media users react

The video has triggered a strong reaction online. Several users criticised the man's alleged arrogance, saying that having money does not justify abusing or threatening others.

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One user questioned whether the remarks reflected a wider lack of trust in the police, while another said the man's comments about money and the police should be taken seriously.

Some users also called for authorities to investigate the man's claims about his property and finances. However, there is no indication from the information available that any such investigation has been ordered.

Others focused on the original dispute involving the dogs. Some said people who choose to keep pets should ensure they are properly looked after, while others argued that animals should be treated with kindness.

A few comments also made unrelated and offensive remarks about communities and regions. These claims are not supported by any verified information about the incident.

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No police complaint reported so far

Despite the video going viral, no police complaint has reportedly been filed in connection with the incident so far.

The man involved is also reportedly the nephew of a UP Police sub-inspector.

It remains unclear whether the police will take any action based on the viral video in the absence of a formal complaint.

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