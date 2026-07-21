A viral video showing a cat facing a striking cobra has left social media users amazed by the animal's quick reactions. The clip shows the cat standing close to the snake as the cobra repeatedly tries to strike.

Crazy to think that a cat’s reflexes can be faster than a cobra’s strike! 😳🐱



That cobra was simply too slow for this cat’s lightning-fast reflexes.



Cats are honestly some of the baddest animals on Earth. 😂🔥



This brave cat stood its ground against a striking cobra and… pic.twitter.com/DdMePhsBsN — Ebun (@kenkenlewu) July 19, 2026

Kalesh b/w Cat and Snake



Cat Survives a Face Off With a Striking Cobra pic.twitter.com/3HAHwcHrLp — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 21, 2026

Leopard Enters Liquor Shop in Rajasthan's Tonk, Attacks Man; Video Goes Viral

Instead of running away, the cat appears to watch the snake closely and moves back or sideways just in time to avoid each attack.