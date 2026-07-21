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Cat Faces Striking Cobra, Dodges Every Attack In Viral Video, Internet Can't Believe It (WATCH)
A viral video shows a cat repeatedly dodging a striking cobra during a tense face-off. The snake appears to lunge at the feline several times, but the cat swiftly moves out of the way each time. Cobra eventually leaves, while the cat appears unharmed
Cat vs Cobra: Cat refuses to back down
A viral video showing a cat facing a striking cobra has left social media users amazed by the animal's quick reactions. The clip shows the cat standing close to the snake as the cobra repeatedly tries to strike.
Crazy to think that a cat’s reflexes can be faster than a cobra’s strike! 😳🐱
That cobra was simply too slow for this cat’s lightning-fast reflexes.
Cats are honestly some of the baddest animals on Earth. 😂🔥
This brave cat stood its ground against a striking cobra and… pic.twitter.com/DdMePhsBsN
— Ebun (@kenkenlewu) July 19, 2026
Kalesh b/w Cat and Snake
Cat Survives a Face Off With a Striking Cobra pic.twitter.com/3HAHwcHrLp
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 21, 2026
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Instead of running away, the cat appears to watch the snake closely and moves back or sideways just in time to avoid each attack.
Cat's speed and cobra's failed attempts
The cobra can be seen making several attempts to bite the cat, but the feline manages to dodge every strike. In fact, the cat hits the snake too in the video.
After failing to catch the cat, the snake eventually moves away, according to the video.
The footage has since gone viral, with viewers praising the cat's speed and ability to react to the cobra's movements.
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‘Zero survival instincts’
The unusual face-off has attracted a mix of funny, amazed and worried reactions on X.
One user joked that the cat had turned a simple "cat-nap" into a high-stakes game of dodgeball with a cobra. Another said the animal had chosen "aura over life", while several others simply called the cat "badmosh" or a gangster for standing its ground.
a cat’s reaction time ranges from 20 to 70 milliseconds, while a snake's strike takes 44 to 70 milliseconds
— sam (@forrrealsam) July 21, 2026
That cat just turned “cat‑nap” into a high‑stakes game of dodgeball with a cobra. Talk about nine lives on steroids! pic.twitter.com/H6DxRgn6lT
— zoeyrae (@GoldiYadav44988) July 21, 2026
Some users were impressed by the feline's confidence, with one writing that the cat had "zero survival instincts" and another praising the animal's incredible reflexes.
Others admitted that the video was frightening to watch, especially as the cobra came dangerously close to the cat during its repeated strikes.
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Internet debates cat's reflexes
Several users also discussed the difference between the reaction speeds of cats and snakes. Some claimed cats can react within around 20 to 70 milliseconds, while a snake's strike can take roughly 50 to 100 milliseconds.
However, reaction times can vary widely depending on the species and situation, so these figures should not be taken as a universal rule.
The audacity of the cat to look away mid-fight against King Cobra is crazy 😧 pic.twitter.com/HzSpdbJdDR
— ER. Team Leader (@alfuratyalatiqe) July 19, 2026
Still, the cat's movements in the video have clearly impressed viewers. Many comments focused on how calmly it appeared to respond each time the cobra lunged towards it.
One user called the encounter "nature's ultimate reflex test", while another joked that the cobra simply could not match the cat's speed.
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A close call in the wild
The video has become another example of the unpredictable encounters that can happen between animals. While the cat appears to escape unharmed, a confrontation with a cobra can be extremely dangerous, and the outcome could easily have been different.
Though, the internet is focused on the cat's remarkable escape, with viewers joking that its quick reflexes may have saved one of its famous "nine lives".
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