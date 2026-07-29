Elon Musk has shared a short video showing SpaceX's Starship still floating in the Indian Ocean, days after its latest test flight. The SpaceX founder posted the 31-second clip on X on July 29 with a simple caption: "Starship still floating in the ocean."

Starship still floating in the ocean pic.twitter.com/eYm4OjDMf6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2026

The post quickly drew thousands of reactions and comments. While some users were impressed that the huge spacecraft had remained afloat, others turned the unusual sight into a source of jokes and questions about what happens next.

One user joked that Starship had "literally" become a ship, while another said SpaceX had waited days for it to sink and would now have to recover it.

it’s literally a ship now pic.twitter.com/jHXdrM9ZVj — Steve Li (@st3v3li) July 29, 2026

Another commenter compared it to a "multi-million dollar stainless steel space submarine" left floating in the sea.

SpaceX really built a multi-million dollar stainless steel space submarine and left it floating out there like a lost water bottle pic.twitter.com/m4hwHygSj9 — M-Muak Logic (@muaklogic) July 29, 2026

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