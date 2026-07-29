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'Starship Refuses To Sink': Elon Musk's Ocean Video Sparks Debate Over SpaceX Recovery
Elon Musk shared a video showing SpaceX's Starship still floating in Indian Ocean days after its latest test flight. The post sparked a lively debate online, with users joking that Starship has become a real ship while others questioned the impact.
Elon Musk shares video of Starship still floating
Elon Musk has shared a short video showing SpaceX's Starship still floating in the Indian Ocean, days after its latest test flight. The SpaceX founder posted the 31-second clip on X on July 29 with a simple caption: "Starship still floating in the ocean."
Starship still floating in the ocean pic.twitter.com/eYm4OjDMf6
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2026
The post quickly drew thousands of reactions and comments. While some users were impressed that the huge spacecraft had remained afloat, others turned the unusual sight into a source of jokes and questions about what happens next.
One user joked that Starship had "literally" become a ship, while another said SpaceX had waited days for it to sink and would now have to recover it.
it’s literally a ship now pic.twitter.com/jHXdrM9ZVj
— Steve Li (@st3v3li) July 29, 2026
Another commenter compared it to a "multi-million dollar stainless steel space submarine" left floating in the sea.
SpaceX really built a multi-million dollar stainless steel space submarine and left it floating out there like a lost water bottle pic.twitter.com/m4hwHygSj9
— M-Muak Logic (@muaklogic) July 29, 2026
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Social media users debate what happens next
The unusual scene has led to a mix of humour, excitement and concern online.
Some users praised the spacecraft for surviving its return to Earth and splashdown. One person called it a "soft splashdown success", while another said it was impressive to see the vehicle still floating.
Others were more curious about the next step. Several users asked whether SpaceX planned to bring Starship back to shore and inspect it for damage.
There were also concerns about the impact of leaving such a large spacecraft in the ocean. One commenter questioned whether it could be harmful to the marine environment, while another accused Musk of appearing to glorify marine pollution.
Some of the replies were clearly made in jest. Users joked about installing an outboard motor and wheels on the next Starship, while another joked that a Chinese submarine had latched on to the spacecraft and was towing it away.
The comments also showed how unusual the sight was for many people. One user said the spacecraft looked much smaller on the water than it does in the air, while another pointed out that its actual size is likely difficult to understand from the image.
SpaceX plans to recover the spacecraft
Behind the online jokes, the floating Starship could give SpaceX engineers a rare chance to study hardware that has gone through an actual flight.
SpaceX said its Starship Recovery team has continued gathering images of the spacecraft, which remains afloat in the Indian Ocean. The company said the vehicle is still remarkably intact after making an uncontrolled splashdown.
The Starship Recovery team has continued gathering imagery of the vehicle, which is still afloat in the Indian Ocean pic.twitter.com/ozCJYtxXGU
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 28, 2026
Musk has also confirmed that a ship is being sent to recover Starship.
The recovery mission could be important for SpaceX because engineers may be able to examine the spacecraft in detail after its flight instead of relying only on data and telemetry collected during the mission.
They could inspect the stainless-steel body, heat shield tiles and other important systems to see how they handled the launch, re-entry and impact with the ocean.
Starship Recovery
Starship is being developed as a fully reusable spacecraft that SpaceX hopes will eventually carry people and cargo to the Moon, Mars and other destinations.
The complete Starship system, when stacked with its Super Heavy booster, stands at about 123 metres (403 feet) tall.
It is also expected to have an important role in NASA's Artemis programme, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon.
Why the Starship Recovery matters
The latest flight did not achieve every mission target. However, the fact that the spacecraft survived its return and remained afloat could still be useful for SpaceX's engineers.
Starship’s ascent burn is complete and is now coasting through space pic.twitter.com/SY2jGgfjl6
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 24, 2026
Earlier Starship test vehicles were destroyed during some flights, meaning engineers had to depend largely on flight data to understand what went wrong. A surviving vehicle offers a different opportunity: it can be physically examined after the flight.
That could help the company identify areas that need improvement before future missions.
Starship's unexpected ocean wait
For now, Starship remains in the Indian Ocean as SpaceX prepares for its recovery operation.
Musk's post has turned what could have been a technical update into a talking point on social media, with people debating everything from the spacecraft's impressive survival to the environmental questions surrounding its presence in the ocean.
For SpaceX, however, the focus is likely to be less on the jokes and more on what the spacecraft can teach engineers.
The possibilities after recovery of Starship
If the recovery goes ahead as planned, the vehicle could provide valuable information about how Starship's structure, heat protection and onboard systems performed during a demanding test flight.
The spacecraft may not have completed the mission exactly as planned, but its unexpected ability to stay afloat could give SpaceX something it rarely gets after a test: a chance to study a flown Starship up close and use what it learns to improve the next one.