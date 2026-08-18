At the 97th ICAR AGM, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said a developed India requires developed agriculture. He urged a shift from production to a 'farm to global market' identity through demand-driven, farmer-centric research.

The 97th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Society was held today at the National Agricultural Science Complex (NASC), New Delhi, under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan's Vision for Agricultural Transformation

Addressing the gathering, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that without developed agriculture, the dream of a developed India cannot be realised. He emphasised that India must move beyond merely increasing production and build a strong identity "from farm to global market". He called for a demand-driven research ecosystem aligned with farmers' needs, market demand and consumer requirements, with research outcomes delivering direct and measurable benefits to farmers, according to an official release.

Focus on Small Farmers and Sustainable Practices

He stressed that the next phase of agricultural transformation must focus on improving farm incomes and strengthening the resilience of small and marginal farmers. In this context, he emphasised integrated farming systems, along with timely access to quality seeds and planting material, balanced fertiliser use, improved soil health and sustainable agricultural practices.

Strengthening Export Viability

Chouhan also underlined the importance of strengthening India's export viability through quality, nutrition, processing, packaging, shelf life and compliance with global standards.

Call for an Outcome-Oriented Research Ecosystem

He called for stronger ICAR-industry partnerships to ensure that technologies developed through research are transferred to farmers more rapidly and effectively. "Research alone is not enough; the right research, at the right time, must address the right problem and reach the farmer quickly; that is the true measure of success," he said.

Emphasising the need for a more outcome-oriented research ecosystem, Chouhan called for greater dialogue among scientists, policymakers, farmers, industry and other stakeholders, along with clearer prioritisation of research objectives. He stressed that innovative ideas must move beyond laboratories and be translated into practical solutions and measurable impact on the ground. "Our hard work, our research and our efforts can transform India's image and change the destiny of our farmers," he added.

Path to Self-Reliance in Agriculture

Bhagirath Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Agriculture, said that India has made significant strides in agriculture and allied sectors since 2014, and the next priority is to achieve self-reliance in agriculture.

He emphasised the need to strengthen self-sufficiency in pulses, oilseeds, seeds, livestock and value-added processing, while promoting climate-resilient agriculture, soil health and sustainable resource management. He also stressed stronger FPOs and market linkages to enhance farmers' incomes. Choudhary underscored the role of ICAR and KVKs in taking science, technology and innovation to farmers, and said that self-reliant agriculture is vital to realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Integrating Allied Sectors for Rural Growth

S. P. Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, highlighted India's significant progress across agriculture and allied sectors, including foodgrains, horticulture, dairy, fisheries, meat and eggs. He attributed this transformation to scientific research, technology and the collective efforts of scientists, farmers and the Central and State Governments.

Highlighting the legacy of the Green and White Revolutions, Baghel noted India's position as the world's largest milk producer and significant growth in fisheries production and exports. He stressed greater integration of agriculture, livestock, dairy, fisheries and poultry to enhance farmers' incomes and strengthen the rural economy.

Meeting Proceedings and Collaborations

Earlier, the meeting commenced with a presentation on the research progress made by ICAR since the last Annual General Meeting, highlighting the Council's contributions to agricultural research, innovation and development. An MoU was also signed with industry and CSR donors for CSR partnership with ICAR, further strengthening collaborative efforts and resource mobilisation for agricultural research and development. Four ICAR publications were released during the occasion.

Discussions on ICAR's Framework and Agenda

The meeting also considered the updating/amendments in the Rules and Bye-laws of the ICAR Society, followed by the proposal for their adoption. Members shared their suggestions regarding ICAR's achievements and expectations with respect to agricultural research, providing valuable inputs for further strengthening the Council's research and development agenda.

Commitment to Collaborative Growth

The participating Union and State Ministers expressed satisfaction over the growth in foodgrain production and the overall progress made in the agriculture sector. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Centre-State collaboration and working collectively towards farmers' prosperity and advancement of agriculture. (ANI)