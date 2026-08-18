BJP leader Tarun Chugh, with long organisational experience, has been given charge of Gujarat, which faces elections next year. He expressed gratitude to the party, calling it a recognition of a worker's dedication and loyalty.

A Journey Through the Ranks

BJP leader Tarun Chugh, who has been given responsibility as national office in-charge in the BJP, has also been given charge of Gujarat, which is slated to face elections towards the end of next year.

Chugh, who has long organisational experience, began his political journey in his student days. Chugh has been a member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and later joined BJP Yuva Morcha. He became the Amritsar District President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in 1993.

In 1999, the 'Yuva Chetna Yatra' taken out under his leadership gave him major recognition in Punjab politics. The yatra passed through all district headquarters of Punjab and covered nearly 2,100 kilometres. It played a key role in connecting youth with the BJP's ideology.

'Responsibility of Trust and Expectations'

Tarun Chugh gave credit to the party for giving him national responsibilities. "It is not the story of an individual. It is the story of the BJP's worker-centric culture and the strength of its organisation," he told ANI.

"This journey began at an RSS shakha. While serving in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the Yuva Morcha, and in various roles in the BJP, I got the opportunity to work for the organisation at every level. The responsibility I have been given today is not just a post for me. It is the responsibility of the trust and expectations of crores of party workers," he added.

He expressed gratitude to the party leadership for "expressing faith in a humble worker".

"The BJP is an organisation where a worker's loyalty, hard work, and dedication are recognised. I will fulfil the responsibilities with complete honesty, dedication, energy, and discipline. I will leave no stone unturned in making the Central Office a centre of inspiration, dialogue, and organisational strength for workers across the country," he said.

"It is a day of more hard work, greater responsibility, and even greater commitment to the organization," he added.

New State In-Charges Announced

The BJP named Tarun Chugh as the party's in-charge for Gujarat on Tuesday. The party will be aiming for an eighth straight victory in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

BJP on Tuesday announced new state in-charges for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat as part of its ongoing organisational reshuffle. Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde has been appointed the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel has been named co-in-charge. Satish Pooniya has been appointed as the state in-charge for Punjab. (ANI)