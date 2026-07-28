Viral videos showing cats reacting to what appears to be an earthquake have caught the attention of social media users after a powerful 7.1-magnitude tremor struck Japan's Kumamoto prefecture.

The videos have sparked a wave of discussion online, with many people saying the animals appeared to sense something was wrong before the full force of the earthquake was felt.

In one clip being widely shared, a cat is resting on a bed inside a house when it suddenly becomes alert. The animal appears to react to the movement around it as objects begin shaking and falling.

The cat quickly becomes restless as the room starts to move. The sudden change in its behaviour has led viewers to wonder whether it sensed the tremors before the earthquake became obvious to the people around it.

the reaction of the cat when it experiences the earthquake 🐱 pic.twitter.com/0r509BrmJq — 水 น้องเค อเมริกาโน คั่วเข้ม ไม่หวาน 水 (@KKKevinz) July 28, 2026

🔵 Japonya'da kedilerin, 7.1 büyüklüğündeki depremi önceden hissettiği anlar kameraya yansıdı. pic.twitter.com/oGxTzxv8DQ — SİYAH SANCAK (@siyahsancakx) July 28, 2026

🚨VIRAL | Cat panics and runs away after 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Japan pic.twitter.com/RVShEXz51i — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) July 28, 2026

宮崎市内は震度４



夫婦共仕事で自宅に居ませんでしたが

その時の猫の様子



地震直後から逃げ惑うラグドール達と

それを見て呆気にとられている

メインクーンとノルウェージャン pic.twitter.com/9dXSFZqgX9 — 元Cat cafe 鮪 (@Catcafe97674664) July 28, 2026

Another video shows a group of around five or six cats reacting to their surroundings. The animals appear unsettled and begin moving around as the ground starts to shake.