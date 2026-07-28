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Cats Panic Moments Before Japan's 7.1 Earthquake, Viral Videos Leave Internet Stunned (WATCH)
Viral videos online show cats suddenly reacting and moving as powerful earthquake hit Japan's Kumamoto prefecture. The 7.1-magnitude quake killed at least one person, injured dozens, disrupted transport and left thousands of homes without power.
Japan earthquake: Cats panic videos surface
Viral videos showing cats reacting to what appears to be an earthquake have caught the attention of social media users after a powerful 7.1-magnitude tremor struck Japan's Kumamoto prefecture.
The videos have sparked a wave of discussion online, with many people saying the animals appeared to sense something was wrong before the full force of the earthquake was felt.
In one clip being widely shared, a cat is resting on a bed inside a house when it suddenly becomes alert. The animal appears to react to the movement around it as objects begin shaking and falling.
The cat quickly becomes restless as the room starts to move. The sudden change in its behaviour has led viewers to wonder whether it sensed the tremors before the earthquake became obvious to the people around it.
the reaction of the cat when it experiences the earthquake 🐱 pic.twitter.com/0r509BrmJq
— 水 น้องเค อเมริกาโน คั่วเข้ม ไม่หวาน 水 (@KKKevinz) July 28, 2026
🔵 Japonya'da kedilerin, 7.1 büyüklüğündeki depremi önceden hissettiği anlar kameraya yansıdı. pic.twitter.com/oGxTzxv8DQ
— SİYAH SANCAK (@siyahsancakx) July 28, 2026
🚨VIRAL | Cat panics and runs away after 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Japan pic.twitter.com/RVShEXz51i
— The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) July 28, 2026
宮崎市内は震度４
夫婦共仕事で自宅に居ませんでしたが
その時の猫の様子
地震直後から逃げ惑うラグドール達と
それを見て呆気にとられている
メインクーンとノルウェージャン pic.twitter.com/9dXSFZqgX9
— 元Cat cafe 鮪 (@Catcafe97674664) July 28, 2026
Another video shows a group of around five or six cats reacting to their surroundings. The animals appear unsettled and begin moving around as the ground starts to shake.
Social media reacts to cats' panic in Japan earthquake
Social media users have been quick to point out the timing of the animals' reactions.
"In every video, it's clear that the cats perceived something before the earthquake appears. Animals have an uncanny way of sensing danger," one user wrote.
Another said animals have a stronger instinct when it comes to detecting danger, while others claimed cats may be able to detect seismic activity before humans.
One post joked that Japan has one of the world's most advanced earthquake warning systems, yet "the cats still called it first".
As we all know, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Japan and its SUPER viral
One of the most viral posts, shows these unbothered cats https://t.co/HziSzBKBUc
900k views in 3 hours. This is on pace for crazy numbers
These are the Unbothered Cats
— Poolon (@Poolon12) July 28, 2026
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The videos have not established that the cats could predict the earthquake, but their sudden reactions have become one of the most widely discussed parts of the incident online.
What happened in Japan?
The videos emerged as southern Japan was hit by a strong earthquake, with the Japan Meteorological Agency reporting a preliminary magnitude of 7.1.
The earthquake struck off the coast of Kumamoto in southern Japan, with the epicentre reportedly about 20 kilometres south of Kumamoto city. The quake began at a depth of around 10 kilometres, according to preliminary information.
A magnitude 7.1 quake struck Kumamoto Prefecture on July 28, registering the highest intensity of 7 on the Japanese scale in some areas. A tsunami advisory has been issued for the coasts of the Ariake Sea and the Yatsushiro Sea.
Visit https://t.co/bZpiKm94yl for more. pic.twitter.com/qjwJ9hP2S8
— NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) July 28, 2026
WATCH: The moment an explosion occurred at Aeon Mall in Kumamoto, Japan, following a powerful earthquake. pic.twitter.com/mIA5x23sGc
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 28, 2026
Footage inside the Aeon Mall in Kumamoto, Japan right after today's 7.0 earthquake, and before its collapse.
Things appear to be a bit chaotic, with mentioning of some strange ordor. pic.twitter.com/H9hmTjg51r
— anila watto (@a_nila123) July 28, 2026
The powerful tremor affected areas across Kyushu, Japan's third-largest island.
The earthquake caused widespread disruption, with reports of damaged buildings, fires and roads being affected. Emergency crews were seen responding to fires in parts of Kumamoto prefecture.
One person was reported killed after a house collapsed, according to Kyodo News.
Around 50 people were taken to hospital following the earthquake, while reports said some people were trapped inside a partially collapsed shopping complex.
The fire department in Kashima town also said that part of a shopping complex had collapsed, leaving several people trapped inside.
Fire and damage reported in Kumamoto
Aerial footage from the affected region showed the scale of the disruption following the earthquake.
Buildings were damaged and large flames could be seen rising from structures that had caught fire. Emergency workers were seen trying to control the fires and search affected areas.
Police also received a report of an explosion at an Aeon Mall outlet in the Kumamoto region. Authorities did not immediately provide details about the extent of damage or whether anyone was injured in connection with the reported explosion.
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Japan quake damage seen from the air
Kumamoto fire and police services are assessing damage from the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck southwestern Japan on July 28.
Visit our website for updates: https://t.co/bZpiKm94ylpic.twitter.com/9SP7bw7znq
— NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) July 28, 2026
#WATCH | Kumamoto, Japan: Aerial footage shows buildings on fire, overturned trains and major damage to a shopping mall in Kumamoto prefecture after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 struck southern Japan. Emergency crews were seen trying to douse large flames… pic.twitter.com/SBqNyybEdu
— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026
The earthquake also damaged roads in some areas, making it harder for people to move around and for emergency teams to respond.
The full extent of the damage was still being assessed as authorities continued their rescue and relief work.
Tsunami warning issued and later lifted
The earthquake initially triggered a tsunami warning for parts of the affected region.
The warning was later lifted, but authorities urged people in coastal areas to remain careful and follow official instructions.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called on people to stay away from the coast in a message shared on X.
She said the government had created a task force to collect information about the situation, assess possible damage and prepare rescue operations if needed.
Authorities had issued warnings across several prefectures in Kyushu, including Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita and Miyazaki.
Around 150,000 people were reportedly urged to move to designated shelters as a precaution.
Thousands left without electricity
The earthquake also disrupted essential services across Kyushu.
Reports said around 48,000 households were left without electricity following the strong tremor.
🚨SHOCKING | Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Japan; triggers tsunami alert pic.twitter.com/L0fQyQv1ZD
— The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) July 28, 2026
Rail services were suspended in affected areas, while Shinkansen bullet train services were also halted.
The disruption added to the challenges faced by residents as emergency workers dealt with damaged buildings and roads.
The earthquake was also felt across the sea in South Korea, including in Busan, a major port city in the country's south-east.
Authorities continued to monitor the situation and assess the impact of the earthquake.
Nuclear plants reported no irregularities
Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said it had not detected any irregularities at three nuclear power plants located near the earthquake zone.
The update provided some reassurance as authorities continued checking critical infrastructure in the affected areas.
Japan is highly prepared for earthquakes because of its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for frequent seismic activity.
The country has strict building rules, emergency systems and public awareness programmes designed to reduce the impact of major earthquakes.
Even so, a strong earthquake can cause serious damage within seconds, as seen in the disruption across Kumamoto and other parts of Kyushu.
Kumamoto has faced major earthquakes before
The latest earthquake has also brought back memories of a devastating series of earthquakes that struck Kumamoto around a decade ago.
The powerful earthquakes in 2016 caused widespread destruction across the region. According to reports, 275 people died, 2,739 were injured and tens of thousands of residents were left homeless.
The latest tremor has once again placed Kumamoto in the spotlight, with emergency teams working to assess damage and assist those affected.
As rescue and assessment efforts continue, the viral cat videos have added a different and unexpected dimension to the story.
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The clips have led thousands of social media users to discuss whether animals can sense changes in their surroundings before an earthquake strikes. While the videos show the cats becoming visibly unsettled around the time of the tremors, they do not prove that the animals can predict earthquakes.
The focus in Japan remains on the people affected by the powerful earthquake, with authorities continuing to check damaged areas, restore essential services and assess the full impact of the disaster.
(With inputs from agencies)
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