A video shared by a Mumbai woman named Khushi Jeswani has gone viral. She showed a Class 6 computer science book with chapters on AI and Python, and everyone is shocked.

We all think Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are topics for grown-ups in offices or college students. But social media is completely stunned to see what's happening in schools now. High-level tech topics like Python and Neural Networks, which most of us only heard of during our engineering degrees, are now in a Class 6 textbook. This has kicked off a huge debate.

The whole thing blew up after Khushi Jeswani, a Mumbai resident, posted an Instagram video. In the clip, she's flipping through a Class 6 computer science textbook, and her reaction has gone totally viral.

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"Today, I saw a Class 6 book. Python, AI... all the things we are studying now, these kids have it in their syllabus! Just look at this... 'Machine Learning with Python', 'Data and Visualization', 'Neural Networks and AI'... Are we engineers the fools here? Why are they teaching all this to kids at such a young age?" Khushi says in the video.

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She posted the video with the caption, 'Where did AI come from in 6th grade?' As soon as the video went viral, comments started pouring in. One person wrote, 'Are Class 6 kids really learning AI now? I can't believe it.' Another commented, 'During our school days, we couldn't even dream of something like this.' A third person also pointed out, 'Today's kids are way ahead of us.'

However, some people are also asking a valid question: won't forcing such complex subjects on young children cause them mental stress?