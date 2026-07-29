A viral video of Uttarakhand's Nikhil Saklani performing a Jaagar (traditional folk song) in Italy, has delighted global audiences. Playing a Hudka, Saklani drew listeners into the music, with some foreign attendees even joining in with instruments. The performance drawn praise for taking Himalayan folk culture and language to a global audience.

A traditional folk song from the hills of Uttarakhand has found a new audience thousands of kilometres away as singer and composer Nikhil Saklani performed a 'Jaagar' in Sicily, Italy. A video of the performance has gone viral on social media, showing Saklani singing the traditional Uttarakhand folk form while playing the Hudka, a small hourglass-shaped percussion instrument closely linked with the music of the Kumaon and Garhwal regions.

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What has caught people's attention is not just the performance itself, but the way the audience has responded to it.

Many of those watching appear to be from Italy and other parts of the world. Some even joined in with the music, playing instruments and moving along with the rhythm, despite not necessarily understanding the language being sung. The scene has left viewers in India delighted, with many praising Saklani for taking the music and culture of the Himalayan region to an international audience.

A Jaagar performance far from Uttarakhand

Jaagar is a traditional form of folk music and musical storytelling associated with the hills of Uttarakhand. The word "Jaagar" means "to wake". Traditionally, it is linked to spiritual practices and rituals in which music and storytelling are used to invoke deities and ancestral spirits.

Over the years, Jaagar has remained an important part of the cultural identity of communities in Uttarakhand, particularly in the Garhwal and Kumaon regions. Saklani's performance in Sicily offered a very different setting for the traditional art form.

Instead of being performed in the hills of Uttarakhand, the music was being heard in Italy, with people from different cultural backgrounds gathered around the singer.

The video shows Saklani holding the Hudka as he sings. The instrument's steady rhythm adds to the traditional sound of the performance and helps create the atmosphere of a live folk gathering.

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Foreign audience gets into the rhythm

The most striking part of the video is the reaction of the people watching. The audience appears to include people from Italy and other countries. Some of them can be seen visibly enjoying the music and cheering as the performance continues.

Even though many of the listeners may not understand the Garhwali or other Uttarakhandi dialects, the rhythm seems to have connected with them.

The video also shows foreign participants playing along with the music. Their presence adds another layer to what has become a celebration of music crossing borders.

The performance shows how music can connect people even when they do not share the same language.

For viewers familiar with Uttarakhand's folk traditions, seeing people from different parts of the world enjoying a Jaagar has been particularly special.

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Saklani shared the video on social media with a simple message about the experience. "Not much to write here, honestly. The video says it all," he wrote in the caption.

He added that he was grateful to be able to do what he loves and even more grateful to share it with people from around the world.

His words reflected the feeling captured in the video. There was little need for explanation because the audience's reaction appeared to tell the story.

The performance was not presented as a formal lesson about Uttarakhand's folk culture. Instead, the music itself became the way in which the culture was introduced to people who may have never heard a Jaagar before.

Social media praises the cultural connection

The video has received a warm response from viewers, with comments coming from people who appeared proud to see Uttarakhand's culture being performed on a foreign land.

One viewer said events like these are important at a time when some Garhwalis are slowly losing touch with their own dialect. The person described such gatherings as more than just cultural events, saying they offer hope for keeping the language, traditions and heritage alive for future generations.

Another person said they could not have imagined seeing such a performance in Italy.

Several others praised the singer for sharing the "divine essence" of the Himalayas with people around the world.

The comments were filled with messages of support, with viewers calling the performance amazing and praising Saklani's talent.

Some users simply reacted with heart and fire emojis, while others said the performance gave them "goosebumps".

One viewer joked about the Italian audience getting into the Jaagar's rhythm, while another humorously referred to the music's powerful effect.

The comments show that the video has connected with people on different levels. For some, it is about pride in Uttarakhand. For others, it is simply about enjoying good music.

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More than just a viral music video

Uttarakhand has a rich musical culture, with different forms of folk music connected to the lives, stories and traditions of people living in the Himalayan region.

But like many traditional art forms, folk music can face the risk of becoming less familiar to younger generations as languages and cultural practices change.

For the very same reason, seeing traditional music performed in a foreign country is overwhelming for some and has been welcomed by many viewers.

The performance gives Jaagar a chance to reach people who may never have travelled to Uttarakhand or heard its traditional music before.

It also shows that folk music does not always need to be understood through words alone.

A listener may not know what the lyrics mean, but the beat of the Hudka, the singer's voice and the energy of the performance can still create a connection.

That appears to be exactly what happened in Sicily.

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