Assam's health departments organised 'Swasthya Chintan Shivir 2026' to discuss strengthening the state's healthcare system, medical education, and research, focusing on improving delivery, digital transformation, and patient-centric services.

The Health and Family Welfare Department and the Medical Education and Research Department of the Assam government on Tuesday organised 'Swasthya Chintan Shivir 2026' at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, to discuss ways to strengthen the state's healthcare system, medical education, research and innovation ecosystem.

The day-long session focused on improving healthcare delivery, enhancing institutional performance and identifying future priorities for making health services more accessible, efficient and patient-centric.

Minister Outlines Key Priorities

Addressing the inaugural session, Assam Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research Minister Ashok Singhal highlighted the need to further improve healthcare infrastructure, strengthen medical education and research, and increase the use of modern technology in the health sector.

Key Areas of Discussion

The Shivir discussed key areas including government priorities, academic excellence, financial sustainability, digital transformation and the use of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare.

Sessions were also held on innovation in medical education, coordination among healthcare institutions and developing a roadmap to build a skilled healthcare workforce in the state.

Focus on Maternal and Child Health

A dedicated discussion on maternal, newborn and child health focused on strengthening services at the district level and improving healthcare delivery mechanisms. The participants also deliberated on improving patient referral systems and ensuring continuity of care after referrals.

Performance Review and Patient Experience

The performance of districts and hospitals, emergency medical services, patient experience, accountability and timely implementation of healthcare initiatives were also reviewed during the discussions.

Representatives from medical colleges, hospitals and dental colleges presented their institutional performance and key initiatives, providing a platform for sharing best practices and improving coordination among institutions.

Administrative and Financial Oversight

The Shivir also discussed financial and administrative management in the health sector, including procurement systems, medicines and medical supplies management, distribution mechanisms and maintenance of medical equipment.

Future plans related to the Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society, hospital administration, governance, quality accreditation and patient safety were also deliberated upon.

The Assam State AIDS Control Society and the Directorate of AYUSH made presentations on various important areas.

The concluding session of the Shivir was addressed by Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research Minister Ashok Singhal.

The event was attended by P Ashok Babu, Commissioner & Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department; Siddhartha Singh, Commissioner & Secretary, Medical Education & Research Department; Lakshmanan S, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Assam; Kamaljit Talukdar, Director of Health Services; Manoj Choudhury, Director of Medical Education; Indu, Director, AYUSH, along with principals of medical colleges, Joint Directors of Health Services and senior officials of the Health Department. The 'Swasthya Chintan Shivir 2026' aimed to bring together stakeholders from across the health sector to discuss challenges, share experiences and develop strategies for improving healthcare services across Assam. (ANI)