A viral video showing rescue dog squeezing through a tiny kitchen window to reach food has delighted millions online. Shared by animal rescuer Mugdha Khatri, the clip has crossed 27.4 million views and 1.5 million likes. Rimi, who was abandoned with sisters Timmi and Anu as a puppy, now lives at a sanctuary.

A heartwarming video of a dog named Rimi sneaking through a small kitchen window in search of food has captured the attention of millions online. The clip, shared by animal rescuer Mugdha Khatri, has become one of the most viral animal videos on social media, collecting more than 27.4 million views, over 1.5 million likes and thousands of comments.

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The video shows Rimi carefully squeezing through a narrow window before helping herself to food inside the kitchen. Her determination, agility and cheeky expression at the end of the clip left viewers laughing.

A Rescue Dog With a Big Personality

Mugdha Khatri shared the video with the caption: “Ye Rimi aise chori karti hai kitchen me. Ek baat toh manani padegi Dogesh bhai bahano ke liye kuch bhi impossible nahi hai.”

While many people were amused by the dog's clever stunt, the story behind Rimi is equally touching.

According to Khatri, Rimi and her two sisters, Timmi and Anu, were abandoned outside her animal sanctuary around one and a half years ago when they were only puppies. The three dogs were taken in and cared for, eventually becoming permanent residents at the sanctuary.

Since then, the sisters have grown up surrounded by love and care, but Rimi has clearly developed a reputation for her mischievous adventures.

Social Media Falls in Love With Rimi

The viral clip has generated more than 14,000 comments, with users flooding the post with jokes and playful reactions.

Many viewers compared Rimi to famous fictional spies and action heroes. One user wrote, “World’s cutest chor.” Another joked, “Dogesh bhai? James Bond.” A third commenter said, “Tom Cruise of the dog world.”

Several people noticed how smoothly Rimi managed to enter and leave through the tiny opening. “Bro thinks he's a cat,” one user commented, while another wrote, “I am not a detective but I am sure he was trained by a cat.”

One popular comment read: “Mission successful,” while another called the stunt “Operation Impossible.”

The Smile That Won Everyone Over

Among all the reactions, many viewers said the best part of the video was Rimi’s expression after completing her mission.

“That smile in the end,” wrote several users, accompanied by laughing emojis.

Others jokingly came to Rimi’s defence. One person wrote: “Rimi’s lawyer this side. My client has already paid for that food with her loyalty, love and cuteness. So this is not theft. This is her claiming her rights.”

Why People Are Loving the Video

The video combines humour, clever problem-solving and the natural charm that dog lovers adore. Many users also praised Rimi’s intelligence, saying dogs often find creative ways to overcome obstacles when food is involved.

For millions of viewers, the clip offered a simple moment of joy. While Rimi may have been searching for a snack, she ended up winning hearts across the internet and becoming an unlikely social media star.