Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired meetings with BJP MPs and MLAs to devise a strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections. The focus was on strengthening the party at the booth level and enhancing coordination among party workers and leaders.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday held meetings with MPs, MLAs and district presidents from the Tehri, Pauri Garhwal and Haridwar Lok Sabha constituencies at the BJP state office in Dehradun, with discussions focusing on strengthening the organisation at the booth level, improving coordination among workers and preparing strategies for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections.

BJP Outlines Strategy, Rejects Congress Claims

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttarakhand president Mahendra Bhatt said the meetings, chaired by CM Dhami, focused on analysing the political situation in each Assembly constituency and identifying programmes and measures that could strengthen the party's prospects in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to the media persons after the meetings, Bhatt said, "We have just concluded meetings regarding two Lok Sabha constituencies--starting with the Garhwal Lok Sabha seat. All MLAs were present. The MP from Tehri could not attend due to ill health; I had received prior information regarding this. We discussed the political landscape of each assembly constituency. We deliberated on the programs needed to secure victories in these assembly segments. We also discussed the need for MLAs to tour every part of their respective constituencies."

Bhatt said the meeting also discussed state government initiatives that could benefit both the constituencies and the party politically. "We discussed which government initiatives could be undertaken--measures that would yield political benefits within the constituency while also proving meaningful for the area's development," he said.

"Furthermore, we discussed the nature and timing of programs aimed at youth, women, and ex-servicemen. We will hold a separate press conference to inform you about the specific schedule of upcoming programs. Today's meeting covered all these topics; in particular, the MLAs discussed the political conditions prevailing in their respective constituencies," Bhatt added.

The BJP state president also rejected suggestions that the party was lagging behind the Congress in election preparations after the opposition party announced its manifesto committee. "The BJP always stays ahead in its strategy. It is not the first time they have formed committees; they do so every time. Only the Congress knows the motive behind forming them so early. However, we operate with a full organisational structure; one cannot draft a manifesto without first receiving feedback from the public," Bhatt said.

"Our meetings regarding the manifesto are already underway. Today, we discussed the specific issues that should be included in our manifesto. I am not disclosing every detail because some matters are internal to the party and sensitive from a political standpoint. We will finalise the manifesto only after deliberating on all these aspects. Congress committees have no impact on the public, nor do they yield any tangible results," he added.

Focus on Worker Coordination and Seat Analysis

On questions about the party's earlier defeat in some constituencies and the role of coordination among workers, Bhatt said the issue of coordination between MLAs and party workers had been discussed. "It wasn't a case of external issues or problems concerning the public in the constituency. The matter of coordination among party workers did come up, however. Discussions in today's meeting certainly focused on the nature of coordination between MLAs and the party cadre within their constituencies, and how that coordination can be improved," he said.

"We have instructed all MLAs to ensure proper coordination with every party worker. We are also planning to organise joint meetings very soon involving them and the office-bearers at the Mandal (local unit) and state levels," Bhatt added.

Asked whether a special strategy had been prepared for seats that the BJP had lost or considered weak, Bhatt said every seat had been analysed. "Yes, every seat has been analysed. We are yet to discuss all 70 assembly constituencies. The Haridwar Lok Sabha seat is still pending; we will discuss that as well," he said.

CM Dhami Highlights Development and Coordination

Earlier, Dhami said in a post on X that a meeting was held with the MP from the Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency, MLAs and district presidents to discuss further strengthening the organisation and making it more effective. He said the meeting discussed increasing organisational activities from the Assembly level to the booth level, coordination among workers and accelerating the public outreach campaign. https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2089669604474048962

"Under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is establishing new dimensions in development and public welfare. Our government has taken numerous historic decisions by prioritising the interests of every sector and every class in the state. To ensure that the benefits of these development works and public welfare schemes reach the person standing in the last row, continuous coordination between public representatives and workers is essential," Dhami wrote.

State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhat, MP and National Media Coordinator Anil Baluni, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, state general secretaries K Parihar and Deepti Rawat, Tarun Bansal, along with MLAs, senior office-bearers and public representatives, were present at the meeting.

In another post on X, Dhami said he participated in an important meeting at the BJP state office in Dehradun with the MP, MLAs, district presidents and senior party office-bearers from the Tehri Lok Sabha constituency. https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2089624342305161504

He said the meeting included a detailed review of organisational activities, strengthening the party structure down to the booth level and improving coordination among workers. "Additionally, deliberations took place on preparing an effective framework for upcoming programs and campaigns, and on reaching the party's ideology as well as the welfare schemes of the Central and State Governments to every individual," Dhami said. (ANI)