If your phone is stolen, act fast. First, call your telecom operator to block the SIM card; this stops thieves from getting OTPs. Next, use 'Find My Device' (for Android) or 'Find My iPhone' (for Apple) from another device to remotely lock or wipe your phone's data. Also, immediately call your bank to block UPI and banking apps. Don't forget to change all your important passwords for email, social media, and shopping apps. Finally, file an FIR with the police using your phone's IMEI number. You can also use the government's 'Sanchar Saathi' (CEIR) portal to block the device, which is useful for insurance claims too.

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