A 90-year-old painting has sparked a bizarre time-travel debate after netizens spotted an object that looks remarkably like a modern iPhone. But is it really a phone, or is there another explanation?

A rectangular object in a painting that’s almost 90 years old is once again the hot topic on social media. The painting, ‘Mr Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield’, was made by American artist Umberto Romano way back in 1937. Recently, viewers spotted an object in it that looks surprisingly like a modern smartphone. This has kicked off wild discussions online, with people wondering if a time traveller was using their phone in the past.

Is that an iPhone?

Umberto Romano’s painting is about William Pynchon, the founder of Springfield city. In the painting, a man who looks like a Native American is holding a rectangular object, and this is what all the fuss is about. Some social media users are joking that it looks exactly like an iPhone. They are saying this is proof that mobile phones existed 90 years ago. Others have dubbed it 'proof of time travel'.

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Just a hand mirror

But if you look closely at the painting, there’s no real proof that the object is a smartphone. Many people are pointing out that it’s more likely a hand mirror, which was a common item in those days. Others have suggested it could be a small weapon or even a book. This isn't the first time this painting has gone viral like this. A while ago, it was all over Reddit, sparking similar 'time travel' debates. The main reason for this new viral wave is that people are comparing a simple historical object with today's technology.