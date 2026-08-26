A shocking theft case has emerged after a son allegedly took ₹50 lakh from his family home and spent ₹5 lakh on his girlfriend, including gifting her an iPhone. Here’s what happened next.

Here's a shocking story from Jorhat in Assam that has left everyone stunned. A young man allegedly stole cash and gold jewellery worth around ₹50 lakh from his own house. And what did he do with the stolen money? He splurged a huge chunk of it on his girlfriend, even gifting her an iPhone worth about ₹1.5 lakh.

The thief was living in the house

It turns out, the son himself was the thief. The accused, Yash Dhanuk, allegedly stole the cash and gold from a locker when his parents were not at home. When his parents returned, they were shocked to find their valuables missing. Following this, Yash's father filed an FIR at the Jorhat police station on August 24.

Along with Yash Dhanuk, the FIR also named Jitendra Somani, Rohit Prasad, and Pabali Dutta. The police are investigating how they stole the cash and jewellery from the house. During the investigation, Yash revealed that he had planned the theft with his friends, Jitendra Somani and Rohit Prasad. Yash confessed that he committed the robbery as per his friends' plan.

Yash also admitted to spending around ₹5 lakh of the stolen money on Pabali Dutta. This included about ₹1.5 lakh used to buy her an iPhone. "I really regret it. Jitu Somani misled me," Yash told the media.

Another key detail has emerged in the case. Yash himself did not go to Ahmedabad. According to reports, Jitendra Somani travelled to Ahmedabad on August 4, while Yash remained in Assam. He was later arrested by the Jorhat police. Yash has been sent to judicial custody, and the police are now working to recover all the stolen money and gold jewellery.