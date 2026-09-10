Social media typically follows a straightforward formula: post regularly, engage your audience and keep feeding the algorithm. Apple, however, appears to have tossed that playbook out the window.

Social media typically follows a straightforward formula: post regularly, engage your audience and keep feeding the algorithm. Apple, however, appears to have tossed that playbook out the window. The tech giant’s main official X account, @Apple, has amassed nearly 10 million followers, despite having never published an organic, publicly visible post on its timeline.

Instead of a stream packed with product launches, promotional posts or announcements, the account appears completely blank, featuring a grey header, a simple profile picture and a rather striking “0 Posts” label.

Yet somehow, Apple has built a massive following without seemingly doing what virtually every other major brand does on social media: post.

Apple isn’t exactly absent from X

Although @Apple does not maintain a visible stream of regular organic posts, the company has used X for paid promotions and advertising campaigns. In other words, Apple has not abandoned the platform, it simply appears to use it on its own terms.

The company’s approach is markedly different from the conventional social media strategy of constantly publishing content to maintain visibility.

Apple Support keeps the conversation going

While the flagship account remains eerily silent, Apple’s other handles are far more active.

Its dedicated support account, @AppleSupport, regularly posts troubleshooting tips, responds to users and provides customer assistance to millions of followers.

Apple’s executives also maintain an active presence on the platform. High-profile figures, including Tim Cook, frequently use their individual accounts to share updates, product announcements and personal messages.

Social media users can’t believe it

Social media users pointed out the irony of one of the world’s biggest brands having an enormous following while leaving its main timeline completely empty.

One user wrote, “Fun fact: Apple has never posted a single tweet on X.”

twitter"="" target="_blank">

"Fun fact: Apple has never posted a single tweet on X" pic.twitter.com/LmWeIPAXxu

— Aizen (@TechyAizen) September 4, 2026

Another commented, "That's actually wild for a company worth that much. They basically said, 'We don't need social media hype. We launch products and let the world do the talking.'"

Meanwhile, a third user shared a video of an empty shop and captioned it, "Apple is the only account on Twitter with almost 10 million followers and never made a tweet," underlining just how unusual the tech giant’s social media presence is.

Scroll to load tweet…