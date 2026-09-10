A viral video showing a creator dropping and shattering the new "iPhone Duo" at an Apple event has shocked social media. However, the clip was later revealed to be a clever hoax, with the creator confirming the entire video was made using AI, fooling millions of viewers.

A viral clip capturing an apparently disastrous mishap at Apple's latest showcase has sent social media into a collective spin. In the 8-second video, a creator claims to have dropped—and utterly shattered—the brand-new iPhone Duo right on the floor. But as millions rewatch the catastrophic "drop" in horror, tech-savvy viewers are noticing subtle details that suggest this high-stakes tragedy might not be all that it seems.

In a clip originally uploaded by the content creator @dinomontez, the creator appears on camera claiming to have dropped the brand-new device inside the event venue. The video opens with the text overlay: "Deixei cair o novo iPhone Duo dentro do evento da Apple 😱😱" (I dropped the new iPhone Duo inside the Apple event).

The video quickly cuts to a shot showing a device tumbling and landing face-down onto the floor of what appears to be an Apple showroom area. The creator holds up a dark-colored phone with a completely shattered, spiderwebbed glass back panel and a damaged camera bump.

Watch Viral Video

However, the description stole the spotlight. The translated description read: "Glad no iPhone Duo or iPhone 18 were harmed during the video 😂 I created this video entirely with AI using Seedance 2.5 in CapCut Video Studio. The entire editing process also took place inside @capcutapp"

The video takes advantage of the intense excitement surrounding Apple's most recent announcement event. With a passport-sized folding form factor, an inside 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR screen, and an outside 5.4-inch display, the iPhone Duo is Apple's foray into the foldable smartphone industry. Due of the device's high price of $1,999, visitors on the internet were immediately drawn to the notion of a catastrophic plummet.

Note: Asianet Newsable has not independently verified the authenticity of the video or claims made in connection with it. The content is published for informational purposes, and Asianet Newsable is not responsible for the accuracy of the claims.