Not all digits in a mobile number carry the same information. Based on the allocation system, specific number series might be assigned to service providers and telecom circles. However, you can't be sure which company a person is using just by looking at the first few digits anymore. This is because the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) facility allows people to switch telecom providers while keeping their old number.

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