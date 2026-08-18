Smartphones have become essential for everyone. But no matter how careful you are, getting small scratches on the screen is common. Some people try using vinegar or baking soda, but reports say that's a bad idea. A new trick using a tiny bit of baby oil is getting popular. It doesn't actually remove the scratch, but it can make small lines harder to see.

Also read: Can You Live Without These Organs? 7 Surprising Parts of Human Body You Can Lose