Got Scratches on Your Phone Screen? Try This Simple Home Trick Before Replacing It
Got annoying scratches on your phone? Forget vinegar and baking soda. Discover a simple trick that may help make minor scratches less noticeable and keep your smartphone looking cleaner and newer.
Smartphones are a big part of our lives now.
Smartphones have become essential for everyone. But no matter how careful you are, getting small scratches on the screen is common. Some people try using vinegar or baking soda, but reports say that's a bad idea. A new trick using a tiny bit of baby oil is getting popular. It doesn't actually remove the scratch, but it can make small lines harder to see.
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How does baby oil make scratches less visible?
When you apply a little baby oil on very fine scratches, it changes the way light reflects from that spot. This can temporarily hide small scratches from plain sight. But remember, this is not a proper screen repair. No oil can fix a deep scratch on the glass.
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Here's how to use baby oil on your screen.
If you want to try this method, be very careful. First, switch off your phone completely. Next, clean the screen with a dry microfiber cloth to remove dust. Don't pour oil directly on the screen; just put a tiny drop on the cloth. Gently wipe the scratched area without applying any pressure. Finally, use a clean part of the cloth to wipe off any extra oil, making sure no greasy film is left behind.
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Will this trick work on deep scratches? No.
No, this trick won't work for deep scratches. If you can feel the scratch with your fingernail, baby oil can't fix it. Similarly, if your screen is cracked, it's best to go to a professional instead of trying things at home. If only your screen protector is scratched, just get a new one—that's the easiest fix.
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The most important thing to remember.
Remember, baby oil doesn't remove scratches; it just makes them less visible for a while. So, don't expect miracles on a badly damaged screen. Always use a microfiber cloth and be extremely careful that no oil gets into the phone's speakers, ports, or any other openings.
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