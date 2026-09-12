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How to stop receiving WhatsApp messages

When you want to use WhatsApp normally again, changing it back is very simple. Just go to WhatsApp's Settings > Storage and Data > Proxy and turn off the 'Use Proxy' option. After this, WhatsApp will start using your direct internet connection again. But you must be careful when using a third-party proxy. WhatsApp warns that the proxy provider might see your IP address. So, it's safer to avoid using unknown or untrustworthy proxy addresses. In short, you don't have to turn off your mobile data or Wi-Fi just to take a break from WhatsApp. By using the proxy setting correctly, you can manage WhatsApp's connection separately while continuing to use other internet services. However, turning on the proxy doesn't guarantee a single tick; it depends on the proxy connection and its communication with WhatsApp's servers. Also, remember that the viral '1.1.1.1' trick is not an official feature, and it's important to only use trusted proxy addresses.