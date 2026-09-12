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WhatsApp Trick: Hide Message Delivery With A Single Tick Even When Internet Is Active
Tired of constant pings? There's a super cool WhatsApp trick that lets you show only a single tick for incoming messages, even when your internet is on.
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Image Credit : Google
WhatsApp Single Tick
For many of us, a day without WhatsApp is just impossible. Friends, family, office groups—messages keep pouring in. Sometimes, you just want a break without turning off your phone's mobile data or Wi-Fi. The proxy feature in WhatsApp lets you manage the app's internet connection separately. WhatsApp actually introduced this feature as a backup to help users connect when their direct internet access is blocked or facing issues. Here's the thing: turning on a proxy doesn't cut your phone's internet. You can still browse Chrome or watch YouTube. But if WhatsApp isn't properly connected to its server via the proxy, new messages might not reach your phone instantly. This can make it seem like you're offline, showing only a single tick to the sender instead of two. So, this setting can be a useful hack for those who want to appear completely offline on WhatsApp.
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Image Credit : our own
Net On Single Tick
To use this feature, open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Storage and Data > Proxy. You can then switch on the 'Use Proxy' option. After that, you'll need a proxy address and port details from a reliable proxy provider. If the connection is successful, WhatsApp will show its status. If it fails, there might be an issue with the proxy address. Blindly using any address you find online is not a good idea. Meanwhile, a viral tip on social media suggests entering '1.1.1.1' in the WhatsApp proxy field to temporarily disconnect the app. Some tech websites also mention this method. However, you should not consider this an official WhatsApp proxy address. According to WhatsApp's guidelines, it's best to use the IP address and port details provided by a proxy provider. So, if you're trying this '1.1.1.1' trick, it's better to check for yourself if it actually works on your device.
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Image Credit : our own
How to stop receiving WhatsApp messages
When you want to use WhatsApp normally again, changing it back is very simple. Just go to WhatsApp's Settings > Storage and Data > Proxy and turn off the 'Use Proxy' option. After this, WhatsApp will start using your direct internet connection again. But you must be careful when using a third-party proxy. WhatsApp warns that the proxy provider might see your IP address. So, it's safer to avoid using unknown or untrustworthy proxy addresses. In short, you don't have to turn off your mobile data or Wi-Fi just to take a break from WhatsApp. By using the proxy setting correctly, you can manage WhatsApp's connection separately while continuing to use other internet services. However, turning on the proxy doesn't guarantee a single tick; it depends on the proxy connection and its communication with WhatsApp's servers. Also, remember that the viral '1.1.1.1' trick is not an official feature, and it's important to only use trusted proxy addresses.
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