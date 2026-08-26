Using AC All Day? These Hidden Side Effects Of Air Conditioning May Affect Your Health
Using an air conditioner for long hours may affect your comfort and health in several ways. From dry skin and irritated eyes to respiratory discomfort, know the possible side effects of excessive AC use.
In an AC room all day?
Sure, an AC room feels comfortable and cool. But staying in one for too long can lead to problems like dry skin, itchy eyes, and even a dry nose and throat.
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Skin and Eye Problems
ACs reduce a room's humidity. This can cause dry skin, chapped lips, and itching. Some people also get irritated eyes, a sore throat, or a cough. Pulmonologists warn that for those with asthma or existing lung issues, the cold, dry air can worsen their condition.
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Chance of Headache, Fatigue
Studies show that people who are in AC rooms all day can get 'Sick Building Syndrome'. Its symptoms can include headaches, feeling tired, and finding it hard to focus on tasks.
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Preventive Measures
A poorly maintained AC filter can spread dust and cause breathing issues. Research suggests a few simple tips to stay safe: Set a comfortable temperature, clean the AC filters regularly, drink plenty of water, and step outside for a 10-15 minute break every two hours.
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