Yash’s Toxic gets a divided overseas response. A UAE viewer praises Yash’s mass appeal, while USA reactions question the screenplay and Australia turns critical. A UK viewer, meanwhile, gives the film four stars.

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has kicked off its world theatrical release, and initial feedback from foreign audience members has started creating a mixed image. While certain overseas fans have appreciated Yash’s performance on screen, action and scale of production, others feel the story is tiring and hard to relate to. Reactions from the UAE, USA, UK, and Australia provide an insight into the varied reception the film is getting.

UAE Audience Commends Yash’s Appeal to Masses

A social media user who, according to Filmibeat, belongs to the UAE has given a very excited half-review of the movie. The viewer has appreciated the attitude, style, and screen presence of Yash and has additionally pointed out the scenes of action and background score. The theater atmosphere at the time of viewing is said to have been extremely charged, indicating that the mass moments of the movie are being liked very much at least by some of the UAE audience. Yash emerges at the forefront of the initial buzz in UAE thanks to his larger-than-life performance.

Also read: Toxic Gets ‘A’ Certificate: Why Is Yash’s Film Only for Adults? The Tagline Has the Answer

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Also read: Toxic X Review: Yash's Film Hit Or Miss? Here's What The Audience Have To Say

Reactions from USA become Polarized

While the reactions from USA have remained largely polarized. At first, a viewer appreciated the first half, hailing Yash's performance as Raaya and the chemistry he shares with Kiara Advani. But at the same time, the reaction criticized the second half of the movie, but complimented the production quality and performance by Yash.

A different viewer from USA found the opening part of the movie very exhausting due to the weak screenplay and lack of connection with the story. Another reaction took this one step ahead, criticizing the movie because of the slow pace, fights, songs, and KGF connection. It must be noted that it is an individual opinion and not the collective opinion of the US viewers.

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Also read: Toxic Box Office Collection Advance Booking: Yash's Film Shatters Records; Check Here

Reaction from UK is Very Positive

Contrarily, there was an entirely different reaction from UK. One UK-based viewer gave Toxic four out of five stars, praising the screenplay, performance of Yash and Geetu Mohandas' direction of the movie.

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Also read: Yash’s Toxic Replaces Irumudi In Hyderabad Theatres, Sparks Buzz Ahead Of Grand Release

Australia Reaction Takes the Opposite Route

Australian reviewers has not been too happy about this movie, giving it only one star out of five. Their reviews pointed out some flaws with the plot, score, and performances; however, production value was considered good.

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Also read: Toxic Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Yash Film Eyes Rs 100 Crore-Plus Opening Worldwide

International Reception Is Clearly Negative So Far

Thus, the international response on “Yash” at this point seems to be very controversial. The charm of Yash as an actor, visual effects, action scenes and production values have received positive comments, especially coming from viewers who like the mass nature of the film. On the other hand, screenplay, pace, plot consistency and implementation became the major flaws pointed out.

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