According to local belief, Lord Shani also instructed that the stone must be kept under the open sky, without any roof. This is why the stone idol is worshipped in an open-air temple. Over time, the villagers' faith that Lord Shani would protect them grew stronger. This belief got linked to the tradition of not needing doors or locks. They also believe that anyone who tries to steal here will face the wrath of Lord Shani.

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