Apple is set to begin pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in India on September 12 at 5:30 PM IST, ahead of the September 18 retail launch. Pre-ordering is the safest way to secure your desired model and avoid stock shortages, with various bank offers, No Cost EMI, and trade-in options available.

If you are planning to buy the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max in India, today is the day to act. Prior to their official retail debut on September 18, Apple will begin accepting pre-orders for both new Pro models on September 12 at 5:30 PM IST. Pre-ordering may be the safest choice for those who expressly want to have their new iPhone in hand starting on September 18, but there is no assurance that every colour and storage combination will sell out right away. Waiting until the actual sale date may result in restricted availability for some configurations or a longer delivery date, since Apple's new Pro models have garnered significant interest since their announcement.

This is particularly important if you already know which iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max colour and storage variant you want. Rather than waiting for September 18 and then checking where stock is available, placing an order today gives you a chance to secure the configuration you want ahead of the wider launch.

Pre-Orders Starting September 12

Today, September 12, at 5:30 PM IST, Apple will start taking preorders for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. On September 18, both phones will formally go on sale in India. The starting price of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is Rs 1,64,900 and Rs 1,79,900, respectively. Storage choices for both devices range from 256GB to 2TB.

Therefore, September 12 instead of September 18 is the crucial date for purchasers who are adamant on getting the phone as soon as feasible. Pre-ordering may put you in a better position to receive the phone around the launch date, depending on Apple's delivery availability and the configuration you select, but it does not guarantee that you will receive it before September 18.

Why You Should Pre-Order?

The biggest reason to pre-order is simple: you do not have to wait until September 18 to start looking for stock. Demand can differ significantly between models, hues, and storage capacity after the phones are formally put on sale. For instance, it can be more difficult to locate a certain Pro Max variation than another setup. The desired configuration can display a delayed delivery estimate if you wait until launch day to place your purchase.

Customers may enter their purchase into Apple's system before the phones are delivered to retailers by placing a preorder today. This is probably the more practical course of action for anyone who want to reduce the likelihood of losing out on their favourite model, even if delivery dates may still depend on stock and location.

Offers You Can Get With Pre-Order

Additionally, Apple is providing incentives that may encourage current iPhone owners to place preorders. Instant cashback is available to qualified consumers using American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards.

There are additional alternatives for No Cost EMI. The stated monthly payments, which include the relevant immediate rebate, begin at about Rs 26,316 for the iPhone 18 Pro and Rs 28,817 for the iPhone 18 Pro Max over a six-month period.

Apple's trade-in program is also available to customers who are upgrading from an earlier iPhone. Exchange credit for a qualified iPhone 13 or later might range from about Rs 21,000 to Rs 81,500, depending on the model and condition.

Customers can pre-order the new iPhones directly from Apple’s online store and the Apple Store app. The devices will also be offered through major e-commerce platforms and authorised retail partners, including Amazon, Flipkart, Lotus Electronics and Vijay Sales.