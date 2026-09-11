Instead of hitting it, just open the battery cover and rotate both batteries with your fingers a couple of times. This usually clears any rust. If you see dirt on the springs, wipe it with a dry cloth or even a pencil eraser. But the best solution is the simplest: just put in a fresh pair of batteries!

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