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Want to Build Long-Term Wealth? Follow These 5 Smart Personal Finance Rules Before Investing
Want to build long-term wealth? These 5 smart personal finance rules can help you manage money better, make informed investment decisions, control spending and create a stronger financial future.
If you know these 5 finance rules, your money will make money for you
Earning money is one thing, but making it grow is a whole different ball game. Many people think investing is only for finance gurus like Warren Buffett. That's not true at all. There are some basic rules that can simplify financial planning for regular families, young professionals, and even those planning for retirement.
With these tips, you can manage your budget and investments without anyone's help. Amid rising inflation and market ups and downs in the current 2026-27 financial year, these 5 rules will build you a strong financial foundation.
Here are the 5 golden rules that show you how to split your earnings between needs, wants, and investments.
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Rule of 100: Age-based stock market investment
The 'Rule of 100' is a great shortcut to decide how much to invest in the stock market (equity) versus safer options like debt or bonds. The formula is simple: subtract your age from 100. The number you get is the percentage of your savings you should put in equities or shares.
For example, if you are 35 years old, you subtract 35 from 100, which is 65. This means you should invest 65% of your portfolio in shares or equity mutual funds. You should keep the remaining 35% in safer avenues like government bonds, PPF, or bank FDs.
As you get older, your equity exposure reduces, making your investments safer. But remember, this isn't a one-size-fits-all rule, you can adjust it based on your income, debts, and responsibilities.
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Rule of 72: Find out when your money will double
50/30/20 Rule: Monthly salary budget formula
The '50/30/20 rule' is the perfect guide for anyone who wonders where their salary disappears every month. You should divide your take-home pay (after taxes) into three parts:
- 50% for Needs: Allocate half your income for essentials like house rent, EMIs, groceries, electricity bills, kids' school fees, and medicines.
- 30% for Wants: You can use this portion for lifestyle expenses like eating out, movies, shopping, and trips.
- 20% for Savings & Investment: You must save the remaining 20% for your future. Use this for mutual fund SIPs, PPF, or to pay off old personal loans.
For a monthly salary of Rs. 50,000, you should set aside Rs. 25,000 for needs, Rs. 15,000 for wants, and at least Rs. 10,000 for savings.
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6-Month Rule: Emergency Fund
An emergency fund is what gives you financial protection at any moment. The '6-Month Rule' says that every working person should have a fund that covers at least 6 months of essential expenses. This fund will support you if you lose your job, face a health crisis, or have a sudden large expense.
If your family's minimum monthly expense is Rs. 30,000, your emergency fund should be at least Rs. 1.8 lakh. Never put this money in investments with a lock-in period or in risky assets like stocks. Keep it in a savings account, liquid mutual funds, or bank FDs that you can easily withdraw from. If you're a freelancer or run a business, it's better to save up 9 to 12 months' worth of expenses.
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4 Percent Rule: The formula to ensure your retirement fund doesn't run out
The '4% Rule' helps you decide how much money you can withdraw from your retirement corpus. In your first year of retirement, you should withdraw only 4% of your total retirement fund.
For example, if you have Rs. 1 crore at retirement, you should take out Rs. 4 lakh for your first year's expenses (about Rs. 33,333 per month). In the following years, you shouldn't withdraw 4% again. Instead, you should take the initial amount of Rs. 4 lakh and add that year's inflation rate to it.
This rule was created with a 30-year retirement period in mind. However, since inflation and medical costs are high in our country, it's important to review your fund regularly. These 5 basic rules can greatly help ordinary people fix their financial lives. You can build a solid portfolio with the 100 rule, manage your salary with the 50-30-20 rule, and achieve security with a 6-month emergency fund.
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