Earning money is one thing, but making it grow is a whole different ball game. Many people think investing is only for finance gurus like Warren Buffett. That's not true at all. There are some basic rules that can simplify financial planning for regular families, young professionals, and even those planning for retirement.

With these tips, you can manage your budget and investments without anyone's help. Amid rising inflation and market ups and downs in the current 2026-27 financial year, these 5 rules will build you a strong financial foundation.

Here are the 5 golden rules that show you how to split your earnings between needs, wants, and investments.

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