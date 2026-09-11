New Delhi is preparing to welcome global leaders for the 18th BRICS Summit, while luxury hotels are creating special menus featuring Indian flavours, regional delicacies, millets and elaborate culinary creations for international delegates.

New Delhi is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13, with Bharat Mandapam serving as the main venue for the high-profile diplomatic gathering. While world leaders and delegations prepare for discussions on the global stage, Delhi’s luxury hotels are getting ready to offer them a taste of India through specially curated menus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi are among the leaders expected to attend. Putin has already arrived in the national capital.

With several delegates staying at luxury properties, hotels such as The Leela Palace New Delhi, Taj Mahal, New Delhi and The LaLiT New Delhi have designed culinary experiences that bring together Indian traditions, regional flavours and contemporary techniques.

The Leela Palace creates an edible lotus

At The Leela Palace New Delhi, the culinary team is putting a contemporary spin on Indian heritage. One of the highlights is a handcrafted edible lotus, inspired by the lotus being India's national flower and its significance to the BRICS India 2026 identity.

The elaborate creation brings together flavours such as rose, saffron and cardamom with indigenous Indian fruits. The hotel is also offering lighter options, including millet cookies, handmade granola bars and wellness infusions under its Aujasya by The Leela range.

The aim is to give international guests a refined introduction to Indian ingredients while keeping the presentation contemporary.

Taj chefs bring recipes from their mothers

At Taj Mahal, New Delhi, the focus is on a more personal connection with Indian food. Its ‘Tradition to Table’ collection features recipes curated by Taj chefs and inspired by their mothers and childhood memories of family kitchens.

The hotel is also presenting savoury snacks representing different parts of India. The selection includes Kashmiri spiced walnuts, Purani Dilli Maida Kaju, Maharashtra's Bhakarwadi, Rajasthan's Mini Kachori, Bengal's Kucho Nimki and Tamil Nadu's Murukku.

The spread aims to showcase India's regional diversity through different ingredients, textures and cooking methods.

The LaLiT puts millets and Indian flavours on the menu

At The LaLiT New Delhi, delegates can expect refined Indian favourites, including galouti kebabs and tandoor-baked breads. Millets have also been given prominence, bringing a traditional Indian ingredient into a contemporary international menu.

The hotel is additionally serving dishes influenced by global cuisines, including Braised Eggplant with Miso Paste, Simmered Chinese Cabbage and Kidney Bean Sweet Japanese Style with Amber Sauce.

The culinary team has also focused on local produce, traditional vegetables and Indian spices, while keeping the spice levels balanced for an international audience.